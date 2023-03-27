Lent is that time we are supposed to examine our conscience to ready ourselves for our redemption with the death of Jesus Christ. A good way to do this examination is to reflect on the 10 Commandments. The 10 Commandments are found in Exodus 20:1-17 and Deuteronomy 5:6-21.
I remember as a child learning about the 10 commandments and thinking I would never do any of these things, especially murder or theft.
In our childhood innocence, we don’t see how we would be capable of such actions. As we get older and become adults, we have to learn that we don’t have to do the deed to break the commandment. We break them with our thoughts and with how we treat and talk to people.
There are reflection guides that go commandment by commandment to show how we break the commandments and sometimes we break them every day. We are all born with Original Sin and that is why we need this reflection and ask God for forgiveness every day. Also, the Commandments offer us a way to have a better life and not fall into the slavery of our sinful natures.
The Commandments allow us to have a civil society and we cannot have freedom without a civil society. The laws created from the Commandments provide the foundation for our civil society.
I believe this is why the Evil in this world is putting people in power that are actively trying to destroy our civil society. These evil forces have created an atmosphere of violence and chaos in many major cities across our nation. New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Baltimore among others have District Attorneys that let violent criminals out of jail and do not prosecute them. These District Attorneys are also only charging the criminals with misdemeanors instead of the felonies they are committing.
But we cannot discount our own culpability for the destruction of our civil society. For example, in New York City there have been many instances of women being raped on the subway and instead of anyone stopping it some will pull out their phones and record it. The crowds have become just as guilty as the perpetrators. The same could be said for the children in our schools that don’t stop the school bully. There have also been videos recording gangs of children beating up on one student. If the crowds would put down their phones and gang up on the bullies this world would be a better place. This is another way we are breaking these commandments.
How do we break each commandment?
Commandment One. We do not trust God with everything in our lives. That is how we fall victim to policies and beliefs. We also idolize the famous and powerful.
Commandment Two. There is a curse word that I absolutely despise but it has still fallen out of my mouth in times of anger and upset. We should not curse those we are supposed to love. This also includes when pastors, priests, and other church leaders do evil in the name of God.
Commandment Three. Do you depend on and respect the Word of God? Do you counsel with the Word of God while making decisions in your daily life? I know I have failed at this almost every day.
Commandment Four. I would say most of us break this one while we are teenagers. I know I did. I have gotten closer to my parents as an adult, and I was devastated when my Dad died. But sometimes even as adults, we break this one by not reaching out as much as we should.
Commandment Five. We may not kill by action, but we do by our thoughts and by what we let come out of our mouths.
Commandment Six. We may not break this Commandment with physical action but we break this one if we are not respectful to our spouses.
Commandment Seven. This Commandment calls us to also protect the property of those around us. We also break this one when we do not pay off our debts.
Commandment Eight. We should not only be truthful about our neighbors but also defend them when they are being maligned. If we gossip, we are also breaking this Commandment.
Commandment Nine. We should not envy others’ possessions to the point where we would not help them protect them.
Commandment Ten. While Commandment Nine deals with possessions, Ten deals with the people in that person’s life, most especially their spouse. We break this Commandment when we envy others’ relationships to the point where we do things to damage those relationships.
I have heard some say that Jesus replaced the Commandments with the Golden Rule, but the Commandments are a guide to use when following the Golden Rule.
Katy Mirtz-Myers is the graphics artist for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <graphics@thehendersonnews.com>. ©2021, Henderson Newspapers, Inc.