God is such a showoff! And to this, we shall quickly return.
Tuesday morning started as five out of seven days do, with multiple snoozed alarms. This week’s version was no different...or so I thought.
The temperature inside our little Tin Can Taj Mahal 2.0 hasn’t been friendly over this past week, so my usual urgency to climb out of bed at that 6:30 a.m. alarm has resided elsewhere. The coziness of 40 pounds of blankets, 80 pounds of useless guard dog, and the 30 high-fallutin’ pounds of purring aristocracy outweighs the love of my job most days but especially so when the Yeti cooler in which I reside is somehow 10 degrees cooler than the outdoor temperatures seeping through my steel walls. Tuesday morning was such a day.
I swiped left on that annoying alarm five times and immediately slipped back into a cozy-induced coma. I didn’t oversleep, I knew you were thinking it. This is absolutely not a story about me being late for work.
Knowing full well I’d snoozed not quite enough to make me late but enough to make me put some pep in my step, out of the warmth I sprang and started the five-minute process of getting ready for work.
I softly woke my snoozing Sasquatch who kindly offered to crank my car so it would be toasty warm for my arduous trek into town. He does it daily and it’s a thing I often take for granted. I know, I’m a bad wife.
I continued the task at hand, socks and sneakers. I never really paid attention to the fact that I didn’t hear the car kick into power mode, or the door close, and only barely tuned in when Sas darted back into the house and asked where I’d parked the car.
What? It’s too early for nonsense.
I never break routine. I park in exactly the same spot, there’s even a little rut sized perfectly for my tiny front tire. That question could have only been the twisted humor of my beloved.
It wasn’t though.
Despite our depth into the forest, someone had traversed the muddy plain and trespassed onto our property. Some unknown, but probably not entirely unknown, individual had dared to interrupt the security of our hidden sanctuary. Some small footprint leaving individual snuck past our soundly sleeping waste of a guard dog, crept into my perfectly-positioned driver seat, and spirited away with my source of electricity, my summer home, and our most important means for modern pioneer style survival. Clearly, I mean my car.
Even after having gone through this I still can’t tell you what to do when something like this happens. It’s just such a stupid thing and I never know how to react to a deeply absurd thing.
What is the benefit of taking a car? Let’s be more specific, what’s the benefit of taking my car?
A teal Prius with a screwed-on bumper, that’s not super common so it’s not as though you’re going to drive it around town. Anything in it that looks valuable is really just something that came out of the dumpster, so there’s no value in that. If you aren’t careful about opening and closing doors you’ll kill its little battery. My EGR is filthy, my spark plugs need to be replaced, and my tires barely hold air. What could you possibly get out of taking it?
If you needed a ride, I don’t know, ask, maybe?
What could you possibly do with my car? Nobody’s buying that thing. I had less than a quarter tank of gas, so you weren’t going THAT far. I’m just at a loss. I can’t even fathom what would make a person sneak into the forest and take that broken little beast of a car.
Even devoid of my own understanding, it still happened and my car was not sitting in her designated loading zone.
Her absence was deeply felt. I experienced real fear for our lifestyle and with no firewood, and no way to go get any, I felt some actual fear for our lives. Freezing temperatures in a large-ish sardine tin is a daunting prospect.
Fear is a great reminder that no struggle is too big for ole PawPaw on the second floor. Stress and struggle and anxiety momentarily took away my focus, but in the moments of silence, I could hear my inner Jimminy Cricket telling me to talk to Pops. In those moments before the Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived, those moments waiting on a phone call from the insurance adjuster, and those spent sitting quietly in my office trying to figure out what the heck to do next, I followed those chirped instructions.
God, this is beyond me. I can not fix this, I give it to you, and I will follow your lead blindly. And so I waited for the compass to shift and point me in the appropriate direction.
And then my phone rang, and it was word that my car had been found, apparently undamaged, not entirely undamaged but a broken trunk latch is a reparable issue. Old Blue was belly deep in backroad red mud but my girl was safe. My pocketbook wasn’t because now came the daunting task of rescuing her from her predicament.
Again, the compass twitches, and in rides another hero! This knight-in-shining-tow-truck delivered my girl directly to my office and parked her in her usual place. She was covered in mud, inside and out, but she was intact, and not a bit of dumpster gold was missing. There was some added trash to sift through and she needed a jump but God showed out and not only brought my dusty blue baby home but dropped her right in my waiting lap.
Thank you Rusk County Sherrif’s Office, thank you Griffith’s Towing, but mostly thank you sweet baby Jesus. You all showed out this week.
Amber Lollar is the managing editor for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <managingeditor@thehendersonnews.com>.©2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.