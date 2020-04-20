It doesn’t matter what newscast you watch, radio show you listen to, printed news source you read or Facebook post you follow, all will have different opinions concerning COVID-19 and its effects on the American economy.
No one can deny that this virus is serious and major decisions must be made quickly to deal with it. But, are the decisions being made the best ones?
Yes, it’s true that experts in the medical field and scientists with all their theories and data are influencing our task force but that has caused them to be reactive rather than proactive.
Please don’t misunderstand me I understand the seriousness of this virus. I’m as concerned as the next person. You see, I possess at least three of the conditions that make me a prime target to die from this disease should I get it.
But there is something that concerns me more than dying from this virus. It is an economical death that most small, some medium size, and even large businesses will experience soon if something doesn’t change right away.
It’s true that some people have started to receive their stimulus checks by direct deposit this week and others will receive them by mail later and for that I’m truly thankful but this is only a band aid. What good is a stimulus check going to do if there are no businesses open to spend it.
How will this stimulate the economy? It will help Americans pay their bills but how is this going to help those businesses that are on life-support now?
This is the kind of plan you get from national or state politicians that get paid from our taxes and not from a business. Apparently they don’t have a clue about a business. Have they gone without a paycheck? Are they in danger of losing their business? If they were, I can assure you the decisions they make would be different.
Why are they on recess instead of spending days and nights in Washington seeking solutions to help us save our business communities?
It was announced Thursday that the small business loan to stimulate businesses ran out of money and they are no longer accepting applications. Even though a request has been made to add $250 billion more to this fund, congress is in a deadlock because the Democrats want to guarantee that hospitals and states should get some of that money. Since when did a hospital or state drop down to the same level as a small business?
While the Democrats are playing politics more and more of our small businesses will go out of business. Remember this in November when those politicians with no sense come up for re-election.
They had no problem locking down our cities and violating our civil rights not to mention our constitution. As I have followed this coronavirus pandemic and it’s destruction it makes me wonder if the ones that are making the rules have any common sense.
We need some dollars and sense right now and I’m not talking about cents or coins, I’m talking about good judgment to save our businesses so that employees will have a job to go back to.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines common sense as sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or facts.
I may not have a lot of dollars but I sure do have a lot of God given common sense and what I’m seeing is not the way this pandemic should be handled.
Common sense says open up our nation’s businesses, starting with the areas that have not been affected by the virus as much as others. Use the same model that is being used at grocery stores, it seems to be working. If it works there why can’t it work everywhere. Adjust hours of operation, practice the six-foot rule, limit the number inside the store at any given time and sanitize, sanitize, sanitize.
Since the government doesn’t mind violating our civil rights and the constitution and quarantining all of us, why not quarantine those that have the virus or might have it or a prime target to get it. That’s a much smaller number than paralyzing our entire business community and causing thousands and thousands of businesses to close indefinitely.
It’s time to open up America by reversing the method in place now. It’s time for dollars and sense.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.