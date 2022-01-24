I know you probably assumed that this is a typical lecture about how lazy you are and how working fast food isn’t that hard, but you’re wrong.
The truth is, I’m really proud of you.
Every day when you came in for your shift, you walked past a “NOW HIRING” sign displayed in the window, begging for more workers. You were obviously overwhelmed and overworked as you’re now responsible for serving customers in the drive-thru and the dining area, which is normally a two- or three-person job, all by yourself. That also means you have two or three times the end-of-shift duties that probably kept you at work for an extra hour. And corporate wonders how everyone has acquired so much overtime.
Not to mention, you still have to find time to clean up after that unhappy 2-year-old who threw his french fries on the ground, his 5-year-old brother who got bored and crushed up Club crackers, and the parents who decided that it’s not their responsibility to clean up after their children.
Then, there were the customers who ranted and raved like it was the end of the world simply because the equally-overwhelmed cook accidentally forgot to put ketchup on their cheeseburger, and handing them a few ketchup packets was just not good enough to fix this disastrous mistake. How dare you even consider that to be a proper solution!
Oh, and you told them to wear a mask because corporate passed a mask mandate, requiring you to have unmasked customers wear a mask? Wow, you really must be horrible!
The worst part was, you would have to do it all over again tomorrow and the next day and the next day. Maybe the day after that, you could get some rest on your day off, but you couldn’t dare to make any plans just in case your manager needed you because another coworker called in sick or quit.
When I was in high school, I was one of you, even before COVID-19 hit the headlines. I worked at this local restaurant for about two years, and I can remember being adequately staffed for maybe only four weeks. The rest of the time, the restaurant was a revolving door, and we had many trainees that would quit before their two-week training period was up.
At one point in time, we had a small crew of “veteran servers” who stuck around for more than a month. But even then, we would constantly talk amongst ourselves about quitting every time we got fed up with management (which was pretty often, to be frank) or that one customer who always screamed her lungs out at us because we gave her a kid-sized gravy with her kids’ meal. Once, we even formed a so-called “suicide pact,” pledging that when one of us finally worked up enough courage to quit, the rest of us would all quit, too. But, of course, we never went through with it.
I remember trying to hold myself together every shift as I juggled taking orders for both the dine-in and the drive-thru, throwing together milkshakes and sundaes before we completely forgot about them, and running food out to a table or a car.
When I became a “veteran server,” I usually had to balance all of the usual duties while taking over most of my shift manager’s dinner-rush responsibilities because they either had to jump in to help the cooks or simply got preoccupied with other things. Many times, I was too busy to take a meal break.
Eventually, I had to wear a back brace because, physically, my 16-year-old body could not keep up. Not to mention, during most of my closing shifts, I had to tackle the long list of closing duties by myself. I usually clocked out late, and I still had homework to do once I got home. Quitting that job was the best thing I could’ve done for my health.
The point is, working a minimum-wage job is not easy. It never has been, even before the pandemic and the worker shortage. And those who throw out these speeches about how “no one wants to work anymore” clearly have not worked in a minimum-wage job in these times.
You don’t get paid enough for customers to cuss you out because corporate requires you to charge for an extra ranch. You don’t get paid enough for management to expect your whole life to solely revolve around your job, even on the days you’re scheduled to be off. You don’t get paid enough to risk your mental and physical health.
Even if no one else is, I’m proud of you for realizing that you’re worth more than $7.25 an hour.
