As Henderson natives, we can all agree that rounding up your family and driving to the annual fireworks show at Lake Forest Park is a staple of the Fourth of July. I mean, what would the holiday be without developing a mild case of road rage as you fight for the best view in the parking lot and the kids bicker in the backseat about who gets what color glow stick?
This year, I was looking forward to introducing my boyfriend, Matt, to the madness. Since we’re our own little family now, I wanted to make a date night out of our town’s family-orientated tradition. That was, of course, until a phone call from Matt’s sister changed our plans.
Matt’s sister, Amber, is one of my favorite people in this world. We lived in her guest house up by Cedar Creek Lake for a few months while figuring out how to be adults. Whenever her husband and Matt had a chance, they toiled over this boat, affectionately nicknamed “The Intercepter.” But despite all of their effort, they could never get her running.
Amber invited us over for a Fourth of July shindig on The Interceptor. Her husband had finally succeeded in getting the boat on the water, a day which Matt had been waiting for since they got the boat years ago. There will be the lake’s euphoric yet salty aroma. There will be private firework shows illuminating the night sky. And all of his family will be there, too.
Don’t get me wrong; I do love the members of Matt’s family...individually. But get them all together, and it’s pure chaos. An even worse idea is throwing beer and fireworks into the mix.
But despite being a little rough around the edges, they are good people. That’s the first lesson I learned when I moved up there.
The second is that crazy is the spice of life. Crazy keeps you from getting bored. Crazy makes memories. Truth be told, my favorite memories with Matt’s family involve some sort of craziness element. But because of that, I can gladly look back and laugh. Coming from someone who grew up in a relatively “normal” household, it’s refreshing to actually have a comeback to “Oh, you think your family is crazy? Well, my Aunt Lisa put carpet in her kitchen!”
The Fourth of July will be a tad different this year. I will still be watching fireworks crackle and boom in the same sky. I will still probably develop road rage on the drive up there. And I will still argue my case of why I deserve the blue glow sticks. But this year, I’m celebrating our independence with a new crazy family.
Ashley Wilkinson is the sports reporter for The Henderson News. Her email is sports@thehendersonnews.com. ©2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.