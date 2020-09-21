Every morning I show up to work early to unlock the building and get started on another issue of the newspaper. To my surprise when I arrived this past Monday there was a business card taped to the door that read “COPS, your property was checked by a volunteer with Citizens On Patrol.”
This is a group of volunteers that are extra eyes and ears for the Henderson Police Department that helps provide community security and safety. What a great concept and service especially in a day as crazy as ours has become.
Most if not all law-abiding citizens here in Rusk County would agree we have the best law enforcement officers and departments found anywhere. Everyday they put their lives on the line to protect and serve us, therefore it is time that we watch their backs and be willing to protect them.
I can’t believe that we are living in a day where some cities are defunding their law enforcement agencies to cater to what I refer to as homeland terrorists. Call it what you like they are not protesters they are terrorists and need to be dealt with immediately as we would with any terrorist group.
That’s a pretty bold statement you might say, well it’s time that someone gets bold and speak up since the liberal mainstream media won’t. I can assure you that this media company will. I will not stand by and watch good men and women be abused and even loose their lives for doing the job they were hired to do, to protect American citizens and businesses against lawlessness.
So, I say take the handcuffs off our officers and let them do their jobs even if it means by force or any other means necessary to protect themselves and the people whom they serve. Let me say that any city that tolerates attacking, injuring and even killing law enforcement officers need to remove from office their city leaders immediately, no matter who they are or what political party they are affiliated with.
These protesters are nothing but cowards and anarchists and should be dealt with immediately. Another night of violence, burning and looting should not be tolerated. Arrest them, try them immediately and if found guilty put them in prison. If they are found guilty of killing law enforcement officers then give them the death penalty.
You might say this is harsh, well we are living in harsh times and harsh times calls for harsh measures. This will only end when we as Americans stand up and say we have had enough. I know I have.
Not all of us can officially be COPS (Citizens On Patrol) but we all can help protect our police, deputies, troopers, and other law enforcement officers by looking out for their welfare. Be vigilant and attentive to your surroundings. Every time you see an officer engaged in their job watch their backs and report anything that appears that they might be in danger.
Pray everyday for our officers and when you see them let them know that your appreciate them and are thankful that they are doing their job to protect you, your city and county. But, most of all let them know, that you have their back.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2020, Henderson Newspapers Inc.