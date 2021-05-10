Here I sit, a Constitutionally-minded Libertarian, reasonably smart, and vastly undereducated, spending my entire day watching, or listening, to the Texas Senate discuss House Bill 1927, as I carry on about my typical daily duties fighting to not slam my head against this keyboard.
I’ve long said that Big Government was attempting to dumb us down with their new math, standardized testing, and cancellation of specific educational points like cursive writing and multiplication tables. After having spent these many hours with the din of legislation as the backing track to my day, I feel the need to amend that statement.
They, of the uppercase t, are not attempting to dumb us down but clearly accomplished that goal generations ago.
I go into this published tantrum knowing that you won’t all agree with me, and someone will probably send scathing retorts declaring my deep level of disrespect, and you know what, you’ll be correct.
I can not respect adult human people, well-educated, adult human people, that display this depth of ridiculousness.
Mind you, the ridiculousness doesn’t come from the opposition to a bill that only partially returns our Constitutional right to bear arms. I fully respect everyone’s right to believe anything you see fit. I might think it’s a bit simple, but I respect that right.
My rant isn’t necessarily about partisan politics so much as the opposition’s inability to form an original thought.
The hours of questioning all came down to the same point, what is this potential law going to do to keep guns out of the hands of criminals? I feel stupider having typed the words.
Where do any of these fancy suits and sour faces sitting in the Senate Chamber get the notion that anything they say is going to keep a criminal from getting what a criminal wants? Since when did a law keep a thug gun-free?
They’re called criminals because they’re more than happy to break the law and I promise they can get their hands on any variety of weapons far easier, cheaper, and quicker than the rest of us can.
Have your stricter gun regulations kept businesses, churches, and schools safe from the ravages of some random estranged gunman? They haven’t but you know what did? That guy that openly carried his sidearm into church that fateful Sunday and plugged that psycho that came in shooting for no reason other than his soul was eaten up with evil.
Sure, he was licensed to carry and that’s great. I have no qualms against the training that goes along with being a licensed gun owner but those trainings will still be available and now they’ll be free. Do you know what that means? It means my broke self can afford to take them now which also means so many more people can get the training that couldn’t afford to before HB 1927 started rolling around the Capital.
Should I be denied the right to defend myself, my loved ones, and my home because I can’t afford $40 for a license and another $100 or so for training? I can hear your arguments. If I can’t afford one then I shouldn’t have the other and to those of you that believe that...here’s your privilege, it fell out of your fancy pants.
I can see opposition from the perspective of law enforcement. I’ve had that conversation and I fully understand how permitless carry and an enforced 4th Amendment will make their jobs much harder. I get it but I don’t like it.
We the People are innocent until we’re proven guilty, or we’re supposed to be. If I’m wearing a fancy holster with my scary bullet monster as I stroll down the street I don’t need to be asked if I’m allowed to carry my tiny protector, the Constitution says I can. The concept is the same for any old saggy britches, swagger wagon. Don’t assume someone is a criminal until you can prove they fit your stereotype. Again, I get it, I judge people based on appearance too. If I know what brand of panties you wear because the waistband of your sweatpants is about six inches below your worn-out elastic then I’m going to assume you might not be 100% on the up and up but that’s because I’m a jerk. It’s unfair to assume a slob is a criminal and therefore unfair to assume they shouldn’t have access to the same Constitutional rights as I would have.
I will always believe any gun restriction is too much. It is my right, and every other FREE man’s inalienable right to bear arms and it’s not even all about defending my home against intruders foreign and domestic. It’s about being well-armed so that I might play my part when the knee of tyrannical government is on our necks and I don’t know about the rest of you but baby it’s getting harder and harder to breathe.
