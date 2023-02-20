Amber

Long before the influence of my beloved conspiracy realist Sas, I had a tendency to steer toward the road less traveled. 

It was always far more interesting to follow a possibly crazy idea to its conclusion than to trudge along with the rest of the herd. Sometimes, even the darkest of possibilities wasn’t enough to force me back into the pen to rub elbows with the rest of the sheep.

