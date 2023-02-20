Long before the influence of my beloved conspiracy realist Sas, I had a tendency to steer toward the road less traveled.
It was always far more interesting to follow a possibly crazy idea to its conclusion than to trudge along with the rest of the herd. Sometimes, even the darkest of possibilities wasn’t enough to force me back into the pen to rub elbows with the rest of the sheep.
Belief in things not often accepted by “normal” society wasn’t a stretch for my literature-stimulated brain.
I’m skeptical still in some cases, but I can see how Bigfoot could be real, aliens could be out there, the chupacabra could be something more than a mange-infested coyote, and mermaids might just be hanging out down there with the megalodon. Those things don’t seem insanely far-fetched to me after nearly 40 years of reading Stephen King’s macabre literary meanderings and having some pretty gnarly experiences with the other natural myself.
When my beloved and I first started talking about the deepest conspiracy theories, I’d secretly roll my eyes. I’d mostly agree because again I say I don’t mind following a crazy trail when it presents itself. We’d watch video after video extolling the real-time evidence of our collective sanity and convince ourselves that no matter how crazy the world looked we knew what was really going on. In those, not-so-long ago, days it still felt a bit like a theory though. There was still some small modicum of potential that we were the crazy ones because, for the most part, we are and some of these hidden notions are pretty wild.
Lately, though, the “powers that be” seem pretty intent to spill their own beans. The hidden agenda has made its way to the mainstream and you all bask in it. We all know I don’t even have a TV or the electricity needed to power one so I’m clearly not sitting on the comfy couch I also don’t have, eating popcorn and watching award shows with overtly pagan and embarrassingly sexualized imagery.
If you dig deep enough into any conspiracy theory you will undoubtedly be sucked into a seriously crazy rabbit hole but each of these leads to one final conclusion, one worldwide scheme. The Illuminati.
This global consortium of the rich and powerful elite is said to run the world. From big G government decisions, the cost of every single thing and on down the pipeline to the nonsense news you see and the valueless entertainment you use to fill your empty moments, the gnarled fingers of a New World Order can be found, stirring the proverbial poop emojis.
We sit back clueless in our bubbles and witness the meteoric rise and fall of entertainment gods. We watch as the world cancels comedians, singers, actors, and sports figures for not supporting a woke agenda that suckles at our waning patriotism and divides the People along lines that shouldn’t even exist any longer.
Meanwhile, golden-throated bards prance about in latex breeches and platform boots openly flaunting symbols and signals proving their allegiance to the men behind the curtain. The most daunting aspect of this is that I feel sorry for the poor paunchy thing. He, excuse me, they, are clearly in the embarrassment portion of the initiation process because there’s no way that rubber blow-up Halloween costume was an actual fashion choice. Defend the decision all you like but you and I both know he was mortified in that get-up.
Frighteningly, the next stage is a sacrifice. Someone must perish to clear the path to real stardom, to genuine fame and fortune. If you think I’m exaggerating to prove a point, go dig around on YouTube for Beyonce and Aaliyah. I know, you don’t know who Aaliyah was, but you would have if she wasn’t made a sacrifice for Queen B’s success.
We gawk at boys in dresses pretending to have a period and girls with top surgery flaunting an injected six-pack in an unbuttoned blazer. Some of us criticize them as lunatics and urge them to seek help for their mental health, while others support their life-changing decision and give them the titles of brave warriors for the cause of equality and acceptance.
We adjust our language and shatter grammatical constraints to accommodate a new generation of people slipped mistakenly into the wrong human sleeve, allowing the world to believe that men can give birth because they decided they were no longer women and that menstruation is a mindset and as long as you have a crappy attitude once a month you’re a chick, your twig and berries are no more than unsightly skin tags. Shes are hes, hes are theys, and someone’s middle schooler is taking a dump in a litter box because they decided they were kittens today.
Again, there are those gnarled and bejeweled phalanges that can be seen attempting to create policy forcing the world to bend the knee and raise no fuss. It’s like Where’s Waldo, only easy to spot once you know what we know.
How easily we allow the devil into our lives, our minds, and our homes. He lives in your wallet, he flourishes on your TV, he prospers in some of your most hallowed halls, he whispers into aged yet important ears and blatantly proclaims his dominion right in front of your very eyes.
Amber Lollar is the managing editor for The Henderson News.