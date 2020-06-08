I’ve struggled this week to think of exactly what I wanted to reflect on in this space of ink and paper. But nothing else but what is going on here in the U.S. today kept coming to my mind.
Most people probably won’t care for my libertarian views, but I won’t side with either the republicans or democrats on this, because that age-old feud just keeps getting worse, as one side blames the other like they always have.
For starters, the protests and rioting that are going on related to the death of George Floyd...protests are okay, we have a right to assembly but rioting and looting are not going to help any cause. Trying to correct a wrong with another one only clouds the situation even further. I stand with everyone who knows that Mr. Floyd’s death was wrong; however, the riots, burning buildings, stealing...those things are only making matters worse.
Police brutality is an issue and something that needs to be addressed. Not all cops are bad but the sad truth is some of them are.
As a person from a Latino background, I know the pain of being discriminated against. I know the pain of a loved one being taken away or killed. I know what it is like to see the tears on a little child’s face while they are being explained that they won’t ever see their mommy or daddy again. Some people can’t see through those things because racism is alive today and it isn’t just one-sided.
I can empathize with the family of Mr. Floyd. He won’t be able to see his children again. He won’t be able to celebrate their birthdays again. I KNOW what they feel. ALL OF OUR LIVES matter.
But all of you protestors should do so in peace. Take a lesson from Longview, Texas.
Dr. Martin Luther King was about peace, about everyone getting along, and about equality. We seem to have forgotten the way that he paved for equality.
I grew up in a time where certain profanities and words were slung around just as casual as a hello or goodbye. I knew those things were wrong, and I corrected and still do, anytime I hear them said.
Another thing that has my mind at unease these days is awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision on if President Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was legal. However, the Trump administration continues to stick by the fact that they are doing this because DACA violates immigration laws. If the court is in favor, it remains to be seen what will happen to the over 600,000 people that work and pay taxes in the U.S. with these work permits. My household would be one to be affected. If the program is ended, what will happen to these people? Will they be deported? What will happen to my household?
Most of the DACA recipients work in essential businesses included nurses and doctors, bankers, and etcetera on the frontlines of the pandemic. Turning our backs on these people who have helped save our country is wrong, especially when we needed it the most.
And if you don’t like someone’s skin color, or you don’t like someone’s religion, or you disagree with how so and so lives their life, you need to pray to God to fix your heart. Learn to love your neighbor because a true Christian heart has no room for bitterness, hatred, and bigotry in it.
WE are ONE NATION of all colors, orientations, races, and religions. It’s time we started acting like we have some sense.
Y’all think you can be nickel slick, but somewhere out there somebody has your penny change.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News.