Turn and face the strange...
I’m turning, I’m facing, and you were correct Mr. Bowie, these changes are, in fact, strange.
If you’re a regular reader of our beloved little rag, you may have noticed that things are a bit different. It’d be hard to miss, but you’d be surprised at people’s propensity to ignore what they don’t understand or didn’t expect.
Maybe you wouldn’t be all that surprised, because I’m really not. I’m one of those people, so I identify with the struggle.
I’m a firm believer in the old adage, “whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” at least until it does, in fact, kill you, at which point it won’t matter anyway. So I abide by the teachings of the most influential philosophers of my era, and I throw my hands in the air and wave them like I just don’t care.
It’s worked for a lot of years. Ignorance is absolute bliss.
The funny thing about ignorance though, is that somehow, some way, and someday, you are going to learn. I have...I have learned.
On quite a few occasions I learned that you can only ignore the symptoms of illness for so long. I still do it, but eventually, you’re going to learn that you’re diabetic, have irritable bowel syndrome, some anxiety disorder, or Hashimotos.
Oh, you ate a biscuit and a ridiculously sweet coffee for breakfast thinking it was okay because it was small? Bam! Wilford Brimley! (That’s the diabetes supply guy...white mustache. You know him.)
Did you almost choke on that biscuit because swallowing is made difficult by a swollen thyroid? Kiai, and before you karate masters get started on me that is actually the word. Not Hi Ya!
While we’re at it, that coffee’s not your friend. Better stick close to a “facility” for a while. Reschedule those appointments!
I only say this to point out that you can’t live under a rock forever. Eventually, someone will lift that stone and shine the light on your dimly lit fortress of solitude.
For me, that was last Wednesday.
I’d intentionally ignored the knowledge that the paper had been purchased. It was there, in my mind. I knew it but I didn’t want to deal with it. Oh, blissful ignorance.
And then those double doors swung wide and in walked a slew of new faces. New people, new hardware, new software, new email, new number, new look...new and new and new and strange.
My ability to ignore is monumental but when that man in delightfully colorful socks comes in walking tall carrying a big laptop...you’re gonna learn. When that out-of-town chick that beat you in a newspaper contest drives up in your dream car...you’re gonna learn.
And I am, learning.
I am learning my new role in this community news source. I am learning the personalities of my new coworkers and supervisors. I am learning the intricacies of creating a decent product with entirely new systems. I am learning to love this.
I’m still struggling, I still have at least one panic attack per day, and the anxiety I’ve ignored for so long is now a constant presence in my gut. I miss the family we had formed inside this office. I miss the creative freedom of designing pages. A million things are missing but time will fill in those gaps. Anxiety-induced ADD will clear, cogs will connect and I’ll understand the inner workings of this new outfit.
I am facing THIS strange.
I’m still ignoring things, but at this point, it’s only the noises in this creepy office as I sit here alone stringing together this menagerie of nonsensical words.