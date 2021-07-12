Howdy. I am back! At least back on these pages for a while.
My first job after college was with this newspaper. Over the years, the
Sweet wife and I lived in a number of locations, but about 12 years ago after retirement, made our way back to Henderson.
It has been a great part of our life.
When we returned to Henderson, my itch to write returned (I had been away from the newspaper business for years). The management at that time allowed me to begin a column, based mostly on humor.
No hard-nosed politics here. I rely on happenings in day-to-day life for material.
Which brings me to my return. There were changes at the newspaper, we traveled a lot, and it was easy to just not do a column.
Recently, Danny, who has been a friend of ours for a long time, asked both my wife and me on consecutive days, “When am I going to see more stories about the Sweet Wife?”
Danny is always ready with a smile and enjoys my attempts at humor.
My long-suffering Sweet Wife, Patsy, was often the subject of my column. She laughs, with me I think, at the thought that I wait for her to do something that provides column material!”
For example, I wrote a long piece perhaps five years ago about her determination to fill in low places (not holes), in the backyard.
I agreed, and she did accompany me to Wal-Mart where we purchased dirt.
Yeah, dirt. Lots of dirt.
Each bag weighing 40 pounds. And she purchased 10 bags. A total of 400 pounds of dirt for me to load, and unload, to and from the pickup!
But I can assure you those low places went away. Never to be seen again!
Danny, a former co-worker with the Sweet wife, enjoyed that story and he wanted to see what she has been up to lately.
Well, she is now retired and spends a lot of time determining what I should be doing. However, I will tell Danny, that we spend a lot of time on the road visiting our children and grandchildren in Denton County.
Our six, three girls, and three boys, are involved in a lot of activities, and we love visiting as often as possible. As most grandparents, we are proud of them, ranging in age from almost 20 to five years old.
We experience lots of love, going both ways from the kids, and over the years have provided material for several columns. I will write again, one day, about why when Madison, now 17, was 22 months old I began to pick up pennies when they were face up and I could read “In God We Trust.” I still do that to this day!
I remember the day that Lucas, then about eight, asked me about my gray hair while we were setting on the front porch watching passing cars.
“Pawpaw,” he started innocently, “I notice you have lots of gray hair. My Daddy has gray hair and I think my Momma (our daughter) has too, but I can’t tell. I think she dyes it!”
And the day I played catch with Walker, who was about nine at the time, in the backyard. I didn’t think much about it at the time, that is until my birthday a few days later.
I received cards from all the kids, but the one from Walker was a handmade card, with stick figures representing Walker and me playing catch!”
That simple act of throwing a ball back and forth had apparently meant a lot to him. The fact that he went to the trouble to make that card
was and is special to me.
My Sweet Wife framed the card, and it rests today in our den.
I keep all my birthday cards from the kids. They are all special, many made from scratch at home, with signatures many times in Crayola.
The Sweet Wife and I love spending time with Lindsay, now a junior at Texas A&M (whoop); Madison who will be a senior at Guyer High School and serves as an officer in the drill team; Lucas a sophomore at Guyer and a talented bass player in the high school orchestra; Walker who is 12, loves baseball and plays it well; Olivia, age nine a ballet dancer who has performed on stage since she was about four years old and finally, the caboose, Brooks, age five. Full of energy, who had his first soccer and tee-ball season this year. Loved the tee-ball; the soccer, not so much!
So, Danny, that is mostly what the Sweet Wife has been up to in recent years. Grandkids, our church, her church choir, and by the way, has asked me NOT to try to participate in the choir at Henderson First Baptist.
I think it has to do with my singing at home for the past 52 years. Not choir quality, she says.
We love to have dinner with friends on most Friday nights and enjoy life in our hometown!
Until next time.
Ronnie Morrison is a former Henderson Daily News sports editor who is now a freelance writer and occasional contributor.