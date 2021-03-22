Life has been for most of us like the bumpy pot-hole-stricken roads you can find all over the place. We cruise good for a minute and then boom, out of nowhere you hit one of those terrible parts of the road that throw you around the car for a hot second. Scared to death, and a few curse words later, we get back on smooth asphalt, to eventually hit another one on the way.
The pandemic has taken our normal away, and the snowstorm from February took a toll on most of us. It’s been a doozy.
I know no one likes wearing masks. They’re itchy. They make you feel like you’re suffocating, and they cover-up that pearly white smile. And although we’ve been told that we can do away with the masks, I still wear mine. I know, I know... some say that the masks don’t really help anything, but in my mind even if they block a small percentage of germs, then I am still wearing mine.
It should have never been a mandate. People should be able to decide if they want to wear a mask or not. Many stores and other businesses still have signs posted on their doors that masks must be worn inside. If you don’t like it, don’t go inside. Just as the store has the right to refuse service for no shoes, or no shirt, then no mask...no service.
We went to dinner in Kilgore the other night. We still wear our masks inside and find the farthest table away from everyone else. If it’s packed, we don’t go inside, especially if it is a small establishment.
As we went inside and sat down, a group of elderly patrons was sitting adjacent to us and one of the men just stared at us. Later commenting to what must have been his wife, “Why were we wearing masks, I thought the governor said we didn’t have to,” as he continued to stare and laugh.
You, sir, are the reason I am wearing my mask. Y’all it’s the older people too sometimes that can be so rude and entitled. I don’t care if the governor said not to wear it. I’m sure he wouldn’t agree if the governor said to put all of the old folks in the nursing home, he’d be fighting it then. Just because the governor said you don’t have to wear something that does help protect you, doesn’t mean that COVID has just magically disappeared. That is my problem with all of this. People want to act like COVID isn’t still here. But by all means, the governor is the supreme leader of our state, so he must know what is best for all of us.
I know so many people who have died because of COVID and many people who were sick with it.
Wear your mask, don’t wear your mask. Fine. I don’t judge. But don’t laugh and stare at me for protecting myself and YOU, when you don’t have the common sense to protect yourself. No, our businesses should not be shut down. No, our schools shouldn’t be closed. Yes, you can go to the grocery store. Just be smart. Protect yourself. We can’t live in fear. But we can be smart about what we are doing.
When I can get the vaccine I will. If I have to go into a large crowd, I will wear my mask.
One thing is for certain, if you don’t want to wear a mask, please wash your hands. Especially after I saw you stick your finger so far up your nose as if you were going to find the lost treasure of El Dorado. (Yes, the man from the restaurant). But then you want to stare and point at me for wearing a mask. No, sir!
I digress.
