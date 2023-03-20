I hate it here!
Not here here, but HERE!
The big ‘here’...the place where we all reside, the place where stupidity dwells, and audacity thrives.
This giant spinning ball of ridiculousness makes me angry and breaks my heart at the same time. I can’t distinguish between rage and sadness. I don’t know if the tears that regularly well up are grief or the fact that I’m ready to come in throwing proverbial elbows!
I don’t suppose I need to know the difference, because it’s both.
From the dysfunction of somewhat local governance to black plumes of death enveloping an entire town, leadership in this country absolutely sucks. From the lowest ranking official to whoever has their hand all the way up the White House crapper controlling the bobbling head of the most well-paid buffoon since Jerry Lewis, the ignorance, narcissism, and evil intent of these good-for-nothing grifters has reached an unprecedented level.
This isn’t anything new, right? We’ve been watching the various dumpster fires for decades. We’ve been choking on the smoke for years, and this is where most of my anger begins to smolder.
We watch, we whine, we make TikTok videos declaring our patriotic tendencies! Come and take it! United We stand!
Man, we the People mean business, don’t we? Do we? Do you?
We’re so adamant in our convictions, yet we somehow sit here and watch as the Federal government stumbles into Ukraine with a fat check for President Cargo Pants while chanting, “Hell no, we won’t go!” to East Palestine, Ohio.
Not that you saw anything about that debacle on the news since journalists were assaulted and put into handcuffs for attempting to cover the story. One of our most essential rights, violated blatantly, in open sight. Videos of the incident shared time after time after time with millions of views by millions of eyes with millions of comments from millions of outraged citizens who remained seated on their millions of big comfy couches waiting on someone else to have the cojones to get up, put on some big kid pants, and lead the charge of the necessary revolt.
Still, there is no charge, no sound of boots in the distance, no drummer boys leading the cavalry. Crickets and saggy sofa springs.
Those of us that are even paying attention just sit here and watch as a town dies, both swiftly and slowly.
We watch as train cars full of chemicals are burned, and a black cloud of death travels up and out, unfettered. We cringe as the EPA declares, ‘Set that on fire before it explodes!’ Put flame to those substances before they kill us all! Except the flame creates a new chemical that actually can...kill us all.
We bemoan the death of natural waterways, as streams fill with the detritus of a mass fish kill and the surfaces become beautifully toxic rainbows of chemical waste. We gasp in horror at every report of dead chickens, dying foxes, and sick cats, but not for one second do we pause to think of the impending illnesses throughout the state. Ask any liberal propaganda show chatterbox, and you might hear that they got what they deserve, because don’t all conservative Republicans deserve a slow and painful death?
We sit back and pretend to trust the bald-faced lies of the EPA in saying the water is safe to drink and the air is safe to breathe...come home East Palestinians, all is well.
Come home and die together as a community.
And here we sit, myself included, comfortable in our lazy, ass-shaped safe spaces. In fact, only safe from the sore muscles sure to come after the struggle to stand.
We sit and watch as our government fails We the People yet again. We watch as our government stumbles onto another continent with pockets laden with taxpayer money to give away as our own people slowly develop any number of cancers. We watch as that black cloud dissipates and spreads along every available jet stream, gusts of poison on the wind just waiting to mix with our syrupy southern water vapor and become acid to rain down on our own chickens, foxes, cats, kids.
United We Sit! United we do nothing...