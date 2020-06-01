In the Bible you will read many times that when the people of God were in danger there would be a blowing of a trumpet to warn them. Is it time to blow the trumpet in Zion? Is the Church in danger of losing their constitutional rights?
It appears that ever since the coronavirus was discovered in our country many of our rights have been denied or taken advantage of. We have been told that it was for our health and protection. But does this action border on the infringement of our constitutional rights?
The First Amendment according of the U.S. Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for redress of grievances.”
There are several rights we have in the First Amendment but they are divided into two sections. One is about religion and the others are grouped together. This second group is for another column at another time but I want to deal with the first section in this column, religion.
This first part plainly says that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion. But some state leaders have taken it on their own accord and have assumed power to lockdown entire states with a special focus on religion, a constitutional right.
I commend these governments for their concerns about its citizens but not at the expense of taking away our constitutional rights. Could this be a step in controlling the Church? This happened in the first century Church and it will happen in the last century Church according to the Bible.
Let’s not forget the second part of the sentence of the First Amendment, “or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
That’s right the Church has the constitutional right to exercise their free rights to operate as the Church and not be told when or how we should meet or operate. That’s our constitutional right, period.
At least we have a President that understands our Constitutional rights and is taking steps to make the Churches and other religious establishments an essential part of our lives even if local governors and many politicians resist him.
Just this week the CDC (Center for Disease and Control) released a statement about what the Church can and cannot do when they gather. The usual social distancing and sanitizing measures are included but the part that made me laugh was “suspending or decreasing choirs and singing in church since singing may contribute to transmission of COVID-19, possibly through emission of aerosols.”
Really? You mean to tell me that you can get the coronavirus with people singing praises to God in the church building but not in a crowded grocery store with people passing each other breathing and coughing.
Let’s get real people! We are slowing losing our constitutional rights while the church remains silent.
What will be next? Will we lose our tax-exempt status? Will they tax our tithe and offerings? Will they tell us what to preach and teach? They are already telling us when we can and can’t meet as well as how to conduct our services.
You might find this strange but haven’t we learned anything from socialist nations or church history? Shall we stand by and watch as the state takes over the Church? Absolutely not!
This is why I’m blowing the trumpet in Zion. Wake up Church, wake up pastor it’s time to stand up and get involved. How? Contact your national and local Senator and Representative and tell them to stand up for the constitutional rights of the Church.
The best way to get politicians attention is at election time by voting them out of office forever. If we don’t not only will we lose the first part of the First Amendment but the second part will be in danger as well.
Pastors warn your congregations but most of all help me blow the trumpet in Zion and warn others that our First Amendment rights are at risk.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.