This week a lady walked into our office as my office manager Nancy greeted her I overheard their conversation and couldn’t resist walking out of my office to listen to their conversation.
She told us that she had received a letter in the mail that said she was a Publisher’s Clearing House winner and had won several thousand dollars. However, before they would drive from Dallas to present her with her winnings she was to get a money order or a cashier’s check and send it to them immediately.
Sounded like a scam to me. So, I told the sweet lady that it was probably a scam and that I wouldn’t send them anything. Nancy then recommended that she contact the police department.
There’s no telling how many people here in Rusk County that have been contacted with this scam. I hope that no one did. If anyone contacts you about this, for your own sake do not respond.
Friday a week ago I was in Kaufman at our sister newspaper and just as I was about to leave I received an email supposedly from Nancy here at the office. It didn’t take me long to realize that Nancy would ever make a request like the one in this email so I decided I would take play along with the scam.
The email in a nutshell asked me to pickup Amazon gift cards because she (Nancy) wanted to do something special for our employees and that I could keep one for myself. How generous. After I purchased these cards I was supposed to take photos of the back of them and email that to the sender of the email but I could keep the receipt.
So, I responded and asked how many cards was I supposed to buy, what was the amount and where was I supposed to send them. The person then instructed me to buy five cards at $200 each take photos of the back of them and attach them to the email. I was not to call Nancy because supposedly she was in a very important meeting and it was supposed to be a surprise to the employees.
I immediately called Nancy and she told me that several of my employees had been contacted as well.
What kind of idiot would send an email to several people in the same office, not to mention the newspaper office? No one responded except my senior reporter Amber. She decided, as only Amber can do, to make conversation with this idiot as they went back and forth in a dialogue.
I guess the person got so busy being distracted by Amber that they forgot to contact me about the status of the cards. So, the next morning, Saturday, they finally contacted me again and asked, “Where are the cards?” To which I responded, “They are at the police station you can go pick them up.” Needless to say I never heard back from this scammer.
I was told earlier this week that several in the office had received another email from this jerk but his time the email was from me. I guess he thought he would get back at me but it didn’t work. Everyone in the office knew it was the scammer again.
It appears to be scam season so please be aware, especially all you senior citizens they love to prey on you. I would encourage you to never send anyone money when they try to get you to send them money prior to you getting anything in return.
This takes me back a few years ago in the late 1990’s when telemarketers would prey on people much like they are doing now. I remember getting this call from one that wanted to loan me some money at a special interest rate. After hearing his spill he thought he had a live one. All of the sudden I said that I was not interested he wanted to know why. I told him that I didn’t need any money but I would be willing to loan him some money at an even lower rate than what he was offering. All of the sudden I heard a click as he hung up on me and never called again.
Beware of scammers!