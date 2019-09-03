According to custom and tradition, the colors in our flag represent the following: red signifies hardiness and valor, white purity and innocence, and blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.
In my opinion, this definition of blue could represent police officers as well as other officers who protect and serve us every day with vigilance, perseverance and justice.
When you’re a victim of crime who you going to call? Ghostbusters? Not hardly! You are going to call those in blue or whatever color, their uniform may be. It’s been this way for decades.
Henderson and Rusk County are blessed to have great police departments and an awesome sheriff department. Having worked with peace officers in multiple cities and counties through my career I have to say these men and women are some of the best.
Police Chief Chad Taylor and Sheriff Jeff Price are great leaders and it shows through their officers and deputies. Every encounter (all good, I might add) that I have had with them has been pleasant, courteous and professional. They protect and serve our cities and county very well.
They are media friendly and, so far, have proven to be very transparent. That’s important to me since part of our job is to hold them accountable.
It troubles me that in the past three years, officers in several cities have been accused of abuse and mistreatment against minorities. So, protesters hit the streets for peaceful protest but it usually ends up in violence and it’s getting worse and more frequent.
I’m aware that there are a few bad cops out there but that doesn’t make all cops bad, no more than a few bad white people, black people, brown people, etc. makes all races bad.
I agree these bad cops need to be removed from their departments, immediately, but it must be proven that they are bad cops first, and not in the media and especially social media, but through the justice system.
What’s happened to our nation? In the past year, respect and obedience to authority in our country has deteriorated drastically and getting it’s worse every day.
Several days ago I watched in disbelief as several protesters dumped buckets of water on New York police officers as they tried to keep the peace. In one scene, a protester threw a bucket and hit a officer in head. It made me angry as I thought why don’t these officers do something? As far as I know, no one was arrested for unlawful actions.
We must refuse to surrender our cities, and nation, to those who desire to force lawlessness upon us. It’s time for us as Americans to step up in our communities and support our officers and show them that we have their backs.
Stand up Rusk County! It’s time to protect those who have protected us for decades by putting pressure on our political leaders to raise the bar in punishment on those who seek to harm our peace officers.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.
© 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.