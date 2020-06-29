Life is like a game of chess. Some of us born as Kings and Queens, some born as pawns, that work our way up to being noble knights.
No matter what move we make, or which kingdom we conquer or what chess pieces we lose, or ground we gain along the way, in the end, every one of those pieces will go back into the box.
It may seem rather strange to compare this time-ticking space we live in to a game that many people enjoy, but to me, it makes perfect sense.
I don’t care if you are yellow, black, or white...we are all created equal in God’s eyes. We are people that bleed the same color. We all have hopes and dreams. We all have families. We all want what is best for ourselves. Yet we continue to bicker and hinder one another because skin color and race gives us something to fight about. Yet, we are all fighting over an age-old battle that continues to be fought across the globe, not just here in our “privileged” 50 states. (And I’d just like to add, that had the Millenials been disciplined like we were and shown to respect, and love, then we probably wouldn’t be dealing with this as much as we are today.)
Some people would beg to differ that I’m not a true American because I have an immigrant parent, but that doesn’t change who I am. It doesn’t change that I was born in Texas and raised in the United States just like most everyone I know.
I want equality for everyone. We shouldn’t have to be fighting for it still. We shouldn’t be fighting for DACA. We shouldn’t have to be fighting for Black people to have equal justice and treatment. It should just be. As a matter of fact, there should just be a way for dreamers to hold on to the country they know and love, a country they grew up in as their parents fled a country overrun with murder and druglords. But that doesn’t affect you, so you continue on with the remarks and the complaints, allowing race and “indignities” you suffer for those dark-skinned migrants taking all of these American jobs you say they are taking.
Yet, these dreamers have a legal working permit, and pay taxes and pay into social security, food stamps, and other social programs that they will never be able to use, but still, have to pay. Yes, you can thank them for a portion of those food stamps and social security checks because they contribute to those as well.
And now, while several millions of people are on unemployment, that dreamers also don’t get, they are still on the frontlines of this pandemic as doctors and nurses helping to take care of the sick. Risking their lives for those around us. I applaud them.
Not to mention they must renew their DACA permit every two years for over $400 payable to the Immigration office.
And the detention centers where all of these children are being held because their parents were deported.... we’ve got to change that, too.
Thankfully, for now, the Supreme Court last week has ruled that the Trump administration can’t just end DACA in the manner they tried to, so that’s bought us some time. If Trump wants to get rid of this program, to bring something new to the table, then fine. But let’s see it first. Don’t go tearing something down, before you have a plan to fix it or make it better.
I don’t know what I would do if the program ended just like that. People I know and care for would be taken by ICE in a split second, that are here legally through the program. I myself would be diminished into a one-income household, and then probably forced to lose everything we have. That’s not important to you, because it isn’t hurting you but it hurts me, and I am your equal. So it should hurt us all as a group. We should worry about our Black brothers and sisters because they are our equals. The Chinese lady that does your nails, she is your equal. The Italian man that makes your favorite pasta downtown is your equal.
Without all of the chess pieces, the game can’t be played. And something even more important that that is at the end of the game, the pawn and the King, although different in their ranking, go back into the same darn box.
Think about it.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News. His email is graphics@thehendersonnews.com. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.