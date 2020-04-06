Ya’ll!
Toilet paper, as I recall, has been around for a long time. This is the first time in my adult life that I have seen something like this.
Toilet paper gone…meats and home essentials gone….most things just gone.
Why in the world, please tell me, do you need six boxes of toilet paper from the bulk store. And all of the sudden, hand sanitizer is on the black market, and if you buy so many, guess what…they’ll throw in a free roll of half-used butt wipe! Wow, what a deal Margaret! Please get two sets for me….NOT!
It’s dusgusting. It’s selfish. There are four people in my house and we don’t even use a 12-roll pack of toilet paper in a month and a half. Yes, we clean our behinds but you don’t need to wrap the roll around your hand ten times, it doesn’t take that much. And for the love of Peter, Paul, Mary, Joseph and anyone else, just wash your hands! STAY AWAY from people. YES even your family and friends. STAY IN YOUR OWN HOME. Go to work and go HOME. School is still out for another extended amount of time, possibly the rest of the school year. They did that to keep YOUR children safe. So taking them to the mall, or to hang out with their friends at the park, or even to a sleepover is not good. It defeats the purpose of school being out. All of this just makes me wonder how truly nasty people are, excuse me, were, before the handsanitizer and toilet paper flew off the shelves.
I kid you not, I was filling up on gas the other morning, and a woman gets out of her car to pump gas, proceeds to first put some hand sanitizer on her poor little fingers and then pump gas. She inserts the nozzle into her car, gets back in the car and then proceeds to eat whatever it is she is eating for breakfast and then licks every one of the five fingers she just “sanitized” before touching the gas nozzle. Huh? Exactly. Maybe the Lord is coming back, maybe he isn’t yet… but she will be sure to meet him soon if her hygiene continues this way. Just wash your hands, sanitize them…I digress. A recent meme I saw on social media showed FEMA workers out in hazmat suits looking out over the wreckage with the verbiage - “Oh wow a lot of people lost their lives, ohhh but look how clean their behinds are!”
Now stores have decided to put a limit on toilet paper, eggs and other “essentials”.
Why didn’t we do this before? They’ve had no problem limiting items in the past, especially when they have good deals. I say if any of these hoarders try to return anything they kept the rest of us getting, the stores should not allow them to return those items. I was raised in the country. If it comes to it, I know what to do.
In the mountains of Mexico, and I am sure some of the older generation know this, dried corn cobs were used as a form of hygiene wipe. If it were my way, I’d give bags of dried cobs to the toilet paper hoarders and take their toilet paper. See how long that scratchy dried piece of earth lasts.
On another note, just leave the hairspray alone, because I will need it to fight wasps and lock in my hairstyle. I may not have toilet paper or any other essentials because all of the hoarders have taken it all, but it proves that some folks are just well…you fill in that sentence.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News. His email is graphics@thehendersonnews.com. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.