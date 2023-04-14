Recreational marijuana is illegal in Texas. Statistically, the state has some of the lowest rates of cannabis use, with roughly 12% of the population aged 12 and older having used the drug.
4/20 events are widely celebrated in many states despite legalization. The cannabis industry is a large and growing business. In many states where it is legalized, it has become regulated, like alcohol. 4/20 festivities are no longer counterculture protests but an opportunity to promote the industry and its
It is similar to how alcohol companies may use the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day to promote their products.
With marijuana, there is a growing influence on youth. It is hard to ignore when celebrities, influencers, and businesses push their products and brands. Social media has a broad reach. This is something that parents should be aware of, and they should have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana.
“Age matters the first time someone uses marijuana. The teen brain is actively developing, and THC significantly impacts a developing brain,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
This does not mean every teen becomes a hardcore drug user after using marijuana once. Yet, THC has addictive properties, which a developing brain is more susceptible to.
Prevention and education go a long way in helping youth avoid marijuana and other drugs altogether.
Parents’ conversations now with their kids have a real tangible impact on their choices. Consider the following pointers:
- Stick to short and frequent discussions. Lots of little talks rather than one big talk.
- When speaking about marijuana makes views and rules clear. Yet avoid lecturing, threatening, or using scare tactics.
- Ask their opinion and what they know and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
- Be a source of reliable and factual information. If an answer is unavailable, search it out together.
- Pay attention to everything they are up to and let them see this, as it does help reduce risky behaviors.
- Help to build their skills and abilities to avoid peer pressure. Practice scenarios and rehearse what to say.
- Always show genuine concern for their health, wellness, and success, which helps to reinforce why they should avoid drugs and alcohol.
Ideally, it is better to have these conversations before they are exposed to drugs or alcohol. Yet, social media and the influence of alcohol and marijuana make it challenging.
The conversations change as they age, but the general approach should stay the same. The 4/20 Day is one day of the year, but the conversations should never end.
Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.