It’s officially been ten years since my family’s matriarch left us behind to travel on to Glory. Those of you that truly know me probably knew her, and you can guess at the sizable hole the loss of a woman like that leaves on the spirit and soul of a family. The mold was pulverized when He made her because the world was never equipped to handle two of those. She was a beast!
My earliest memories are with my Grandma. As the first-born, and clearly the most special, grandchild I spent most of my earliest days with her, really most of my days in general because we lived next door and Pa had the best, hidden snacks and Grandma made the most amazing burnt cheese toast.
Fridays were garage sale days. I’ve been told stories of my tiny body tucked into the center of a feather pillow in the backseat floorboard while Grandma and her traveling buddy Melba drove all over the countryside searching for hidden treasures. You know the pillow I mean. Old-fashioned mattress ticking, those blue stripes on that never quite white background, sneaky, trash feathers that are ready at any moment to poke out of the material and stab you in the eye. Why do they always smell like just a hint of pee? Oh but to have that horrible pillow on a trailer trash summer night where it was too hot for real sleep, you could flip that pillow and have a glorious five-second interlude from the heat. Always cold, always stiff, never truly comfortable but to this day I cannot sleep without that chilly torture device. Thanks, Jimmie!
I can still smell that odd combination of perm chemicals, hairspray, cigarettes, and microwaved coffee, the smell that meant my Grandma was nearby.
While that smell memory invokes so much love, there’s fear lurking in the background. Not monster under the bed fear, even though she is 100% to blame for my inability, as an adult, to sleep with my hand hanging off the bed, but the fear of a disappointed glance, or a harsh word, or worst of all...the switch. Jimmie didn’t play and we are all better people for having taken the well-deserved whippings we got.
My Grandma wasn’t like your grandma. She didn’t hug us close and kiss our faces. Grandma didn’t make constant professions of love, she barely liked us half the time. She would have never shared 500 pictures of us on Facebook and oohed and aahed about how beautiful we were and how her world began when we were born. She just was not that Grandma.
But if you think for a moment that I didn’t know to my absolute core that Jimmie Lavelle Grubbs loved me with her whole heart then you don’t know me at all. My grandma was the terry cloth house-shoe clad epitome of tough, but undeniable, love.
She taught me some painful lessons about respect and taking responsibility for my own stupid actions. She taught me that I had to work for what I wanted. She taught me that General Hospital was incredible television and Horatio from CSI: Miami was a poser. She taught me that blue hair rinse doesn’t actually turn your hair blue and no one needs a 3-layered blunt bob to look like Aja from Jem and the Holograms, although I still disagree with that, 30 years later. She taught me the most important lesson I’ve ever learned; that you don’t have to wash your hair every day.
Grandma was the glue that held our insane family together.
Thanksgiving and Christmas were always huge ordeals. There were pies for days, cookies by the handful, pink stuff, Trash (Chex-mix, only it was actually good), noodles with Italian dressing made just for me. That not exactly structurally sound round table that came out only to hold the desserts and weird assortment of treats Grandma created each year.
More importantly, there was family. That cousin that looked like Rambo, the one with the mullet who had a life-long crush on “Slick”, the cousins that were like sisters from down the road, the uncle who found a way to escape small-town life; they were all there. Dominoes regularly slammed against Formica, Pa would have a little too much Jack in his Coke and actually speak aloud for the first time that year, we’d play the ‘Can Pa really hear me game’. Three of us, the hip/pathetic trio, would start at a whisper simply repeating Pa, gradually getting louder to test the point at which he would finally say, “Huh?” We’d ask him what our names were, cuz he never said them. I was Hey, another was Slim, but never Amber or Dion or Tiffani.
Trash bags full of garage sale treasures. That box of dusty, obviously used stuff from around the aunt’s house. A pack of socks split into three, for three seperate significant others. Crashing, with unbuttoned pants, on the couch. The one whose bird adorned cushions eventually slid away as the sofa swallowed you whole. Passing out on that carpet...
Oh that carpet. So many decades of Snuffy, the adorably disgusting beloved other half of Pa. So many filthy bare sweaty feet running into Grandma’s house after sitting inches from the highway in a huge pothole filled with rainwater thinking we had a swimming pool. Eons of beauty shop hairspray on hair clipping covered house shoes. Never a steam clean in site. Oh but you could sleep bare faced on that hideous bramble of brown shag in loving and secure comfort.
Grandma and that house feel connected, even through her loss. Maybe more so because of the loss. While Grandma was the lifeblood of our family unit, that house was the heart that pumped the love-rich blood through our lives. That house, like Grandma was always such a safe space, a place filled with rough, scratchy, deeply felt love.
Then that day came, a decade ago. We lost her. She’d had enough of oxygen masks. She’d missed enough garage sales and episodes of CSI. Even though she’d never say it out loud, she missed Pa. Grandma went home.
As a family we all spent one last night in that house. Puffy eyed, exhausted bodies piled on couches. Mourning together. And then it was gone. The family immediately drifted. No more Christmas and Thanksgiving. No more out of town cousins.
Now that house sits desolate and alone. No one to care for it. Unkempt yard, the beauty shop where we’d spin in that chair til we fell, over rotting away. Falling sheetrock and softening floors. The picture window empty. No more bare feet, no more burnt cheese toast. No more Grandma.
Now she sits, our family home, a heartbreaking reminder of what we once were, the joy we once had together. The physical representation of a family fallen apart.
A beep became a hum, a line went flat, and it all came tumbling down.
