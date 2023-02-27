I had been feeling fine, until I got the worst pain I have ever experienced. A UTI. I know, my sweet wife says that is way too much information for the purpose of this column, but I had to start somewhere.
Anyway, I was feeling miserable and our family doctor agreed to see me on short notice.
He quickly diagnosed my problem, but then found something worse.
I couldn’t believe anything could be worse that the pain I was experiencing at the time, but he told me that my heart was missing a beat. I had Afib or Atrial Fibrillation.
Wow. “That sounds scary, but what do I do now” I asked my friendly physician.
He explained the options, including blood thinner drugs to take twice a day, every day forever. “That could prevent you from having a stroke. Patients in Afib are candidates for a stroke,” he said.
So as I recovered from the reason for my initial visit, I was told that I should see a doctor, “as soon as possible “ who specializes in such ailments.
As soon as possible turned out to be three weeks later for the first available appointment. I went in for an initial diagnosis from a doctor in Tyler.
So I am walking around slowly, told not to exert myself, taking blood thinners afraid to shave for fear of cutting myself and bleeding to death in front of this big mirror so that I could watch the entire horrible episode!
That never happened, but I did switch to an electric razor!
After the sweet wife and I met with the heart doc, I was told that I should take a drug in addition to the blood thinners that”might” help bring the heart back into rhythm.
After a regime of taking these drugs twice a day for three weeks, he would attempt to bring the heart back into rhythm with shock therapy!
What? Shocking me? I don’t think so. “Well, he explained, you will be asleep briefly. You will not realize that we shocked you and ran a camera down your throat to see if you have any blood clots around the heart.”
Geez. Is there anything else?
Well, there was one thing.
After couple of friends (?) of mine heard about my diagnosis, offered to take me to a workshop where they had two 12-volt batteries. One friend (I’ll call him Jack) volunteered for free to hook me up with cables to the battery in the other friend’s shop (I’ll call him Kenneth). With one flick of a switch, could apply the shock treatment without all the drugs needed to put me to sleep After discussing the idea with the sweet wife (Are you crazy?) I decided against their thoughtful idea!
Bottom line is that I had the shock therapy at the Christus Heart Hospital in Tyler.
The professional staff treated me like I was the only patient that they had that day. Dr. John Sims performed all the necessary treatment needed to get me back in rhythm, including shock treatment and checked for blood clots. Thankfully, everything worked, I had no blood clots and I am no longer skipping a beat.
I am writing about my experience to encourage others, of all ages, to get regular checkups. I had no real symptoms and I admit without the other problem, I might not have known I was in Afib. At least not until my annual wellness exam. And who knows, it might have been too late.
I will say too, that my good friends (?) who offered their free shocking service, are still my good friends.
However, if you ever find yourself in Afib, follow your doctor’s orders.
The treatment is not all that shocking and it could save your life.
Ronnie Morrison is a former Henderson Daily News sports editor who is now a freelance writer and occasional contributor.