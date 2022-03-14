This past week, many kids all across Rusk County gathered at the expo center to show off the projects that they’ve spent countless hours on, whether it was culling through so many similar digital pictures just to find that PERFECT shot to enter in the Creative Arts division; or experiencing the highs and lows of raising another living, breathing creature; or accidentally hitting their fingers with a hammer while trying to nail together a chicken coop. Some of those kids walked away with a chunk of their college paid for and their only worry in the world was what they should gift their buyer as a token of their appreciation, while others held back tears while their showmates gave them a friendly punch in the arm and a hearty “you’ll get ‘em next year, bud.”
Growing up, the annual Rusk County Youth Project Show was always a big deal. Every single year, I remember my classes being almost empty as many of my classmates were at the expo center with 4H or FFA. Regrettably, despite living out in the country, I never chose to participate.
But my brother did. One year, he raised chickens with Henderson’s FFA program. I’ll never forget how he was constantly bothering his FFA sponsor frequently about “is this normal?” and “are they growing big enough?”
Now, that FFA sponsor has the patience of a saint and was always willing to answer his worry-wort questions. Turns out, he lived down the road from us, so if my brother was ever REALLY worried about his chickens, he would come over and check them out. Even still today, whenever I run into that FFA sponsor, he would always ask me how my brother was doing, even though it’s been a handful of years since he was in FFA.
What I find really remarkable is that, while I was photographing this year’s kids leading (and sometimes just completely dragging) their animals into the judging pen, that same FFA sponsor was right there to give his students last-minute advice and cheered the loudest when Henderson FFA won another award.
Even during the show, I saw many showmates in the same class help each other out and even celebrate together when one of them made the sale. Showmates who were in a different class were still there on the sidelines, ready to hold an expensive phone, buy a water bottle from the concession stand, or do whatever else their friend needed at the time.
Now let’s not forget about the families in the stands. The pride these parents feel radiates throughout the entire building. These parents have spent countless nights helping (probably with some nagging involved) their child raise their project animals or brainstorm ideas for the best shop project idea.
These siblings, specifically of the peewee and junior entries, have shared their knowledge with their younger brother or sister on how to handle these animals, what to feed them to grow up champion-sized, how to be a good showman to avoid any accidents in the ring, what to look for when choosing the best entry, and so much more. It always warmed my heart to see the older kids who have just stepped out of the ring accompany their young siblings in the peewee division.
Throughout the years, the project show has become so much more than just exhibiting projects. It’s become a place where FFA and 4H sponsors beam with pride alongside parents. It’s become a place where siblings stop bickering (maybe) and help groom each other’s animals. It’s become a place where friendships are made and camaraderie shines.
Even though it’s all hard work, it pays off in the end.
Ashley Wilkinson is the sports reporter for The Henderson News. Her email is <sports@thehendersonnews.com>.©2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.