I love the holidays, if for no other reason the fact that I get six of them off with pay. Some of them I love more than others. For example my favorite holiday is Thanksgiving although it seems that our society today skips right over it with little or no thought about it. I’ve noticed that commercially we jump from Halloween right into Christmas. However, most Americans try to make room for a Thanksgiving meal at lunch but then that gets lost in the midst of football and shopping.
I guess the reason that Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday is because I have so much to be thankful for. As I reflect on my journey of being Thankful I would like to share a few of those moments with you on this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
First and foremost I’m thankful for the relationship I have with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Not many can say they have served Him faithfully for over 56 years. I’m thankful for every blessing I have received and every prayer He has answered. I guess that’s why I have such a strong conviction for Biblical values and the importance they play in our society. If our society had those types of values our country would not be in the mess it’s in today.
Next I’m thankful for my marriage to my wife Ann and the fact that we will celebrate 38 years of marriage in March. Most people find it hard to believe that we only knew each other six weeks prior to getting married. How did we do it? When we said our vows, ‘til death do us part we believed that is what we are supposed to do. Unlike many we are more in love now than ever before. We both agree that’s its because we have put God in the center of our marriage.
I’m thankful that although I am a 30 plus year diabetic, have two stints and a pacemaker I’m in good health and still occasionally have a delicious strawberry milkshake. Please don’t tell my doctor.
Most recently I’m thankful that in October 2020 when I was diagnosed with COVID-19 not only did I recover quickly, I wasn’t sick with all the symptoms that most people with this disease had. Actually many times I believe I was misdiagnosed since I was a prime candidate to die from this dreadful virus. I even worked from home everyday only because I was quarantined for two weeks.
I’m also thankful that when millions of people lost their jobs this year I was still employed and never missed a paycheck. I’m thankful that I have not missed a single meal neither has any of my bills gone unpaid nor have they been late with any of them.
I’m thankful to work for the best company that I have ever worked for in my career that has given me the opportunity to be employed with them for six years as of the first of this week. Four of those years have been right here in Henderson.
I’m thankful that I have a great group of employees that work hard to publish a quality newspaper twice a week when newspapers are closing down all across our nation. Most of them have dropped frequency from a daily to three or two times per week, some even once per week. I’m also thankful for our faithful subscribers and readers as well as advertisers and print customers that keep us in business.
I’m thankful that I live in North America, the greatest nation in the entire world. No wonder millions of people are trying to come here, even if they are doing so illegally. For those who don’t believe this is true, there are 195 countries in this world as far as I’m concerned you can go live in one of those and quit trying to destroy ours.
So, if things look dismal or even terrible in your life and you are filled with unhappiness I encourage you to take a moment this weekend and reflect on all the things that you have to be thankful for and who knows it might change your outlook on life. Never forget, no matter how bad or hard life seems to you there is always someone that has it worst than you do, so be thankful.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News.