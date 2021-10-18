The title of my column may appear to be a crazy statement but before you turn the page please hear me out, you just might agree.
I have always been a patriot and loved my nation. I have also respected and honored my government. Even though I don’t always agree with politicians and may not respect some of them, I have and will always respect the office they hold. But the Biden Administration I cannot respect or support.
When President Donald Trump became President I had mixed emotions. However, I have to admit he was the best President I have ever seen in my lifetime because he loved our nation and our values. As a businessman he knew how take a mess and turn it around to move this nation forward in the right direction, all in just four years. I sure wished he could have continued four more years we wouldn’t be in the mess we are now.
President Trump never once tried to change our nation to a socialistic one neither did he ever attempt to control Americans, unlike the Biden Administration. Ever since Joe Biden became President it is obvious that he and the person or group that is controlling him has one goal, control all Americans and force us to do what they tell us to, much like a communist nation would do.
Now, allow me to explain what I mean by a KGB mentality in the White House.
According to Britannica.com the KGB was created in Russia in 1954 to serve as the “sword and shield of the Communist Party.” They were responsible for various types of intelligence and security, as well as protection of the political leadership. In the late 1960s an additional directorate was created to conduct surveillance on suspected dissidents in the churches and among the intelligentsia. For the next 20 years the KGB became increasingly zealous in its pursuit of who they believed were enemies, harassing, arresting, and sometimes exiling human rights advocates, Christian and Jewish activists, and intellectuals judged to be disloyal to the regime.
When the cold war with the United States intensified the KGB conducted most of its activities against their own citizens often times posing as businessmen and journalist. Does this sound familiar today under Biden’s administration?
By the end of the 1960s, the KGB had become firmly established as the Communist Party’s security watchdog. Every Soviet leader depended on the KGB and its predecessors for information, surveillance of key elites, and control of the population.
If you will remember the entire time that Trump was President the Democrats spent most of their time trying to convince Americans that he was colluding with the Russians while all the time they used the FBI, CIA, and many in the Justice Department to investigate Americans, including a sitting President of the United States. Many of those that supported Trump were targets as well from this KGB mentality here in America.
Now the truth is being revealed as the Democrats use the COVID pandemic to control all Americans. They are attempting to force everyone to wear a mask against their will. Major companies with a 100 plus employees are be being forced to terminate all employees that refuse to take the vaccines, even those that have the natural anti-bodies. This is causing massive layoffs and employee shortages in an already chaotic business environment.
Currently they are going after parents and anyone who disagrees with local school boards to be investigated by the FBI (A KGB mentality) to intimidate and even arrest anyone for speaking out. They are completely ignoring our Constitutional rights.
I don’t have the space to tell about all the other issues the Biden Administration has caused in just nine months such as a major boarder crisis that’s placing thousands of illegal immigrants throughout our nation providing food, shelter, healthcare, etc. at no cost to them I might add. We are experiencing the highest inflation in 30 years. There is a major shortage in the supply chain of necessary items that we use and depend on everyday while those items cost more than ever and the list goes on.
We are loosing our freedoms like no other time in history and it must stop before this American KGB mentality destroys our nation.
What can we do? Get involved, stand together for our freedoms and refuse to be intimidated. Speak out against this tyranny. Most important of all, vote all those politicians out of office that agree or forcing this agenda upon us.
It’s time we unite together and let President Biden and his KGB mentality, that it’s over we are taking back our nation.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.