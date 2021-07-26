Money is one of the most important necessities in our society. Without it or some representation of it you can’t purchase the necessities of life. In other words it is nearly impossible to function in life without it.
I hate to break the news to you but nothing is free no matter how much marketers try to convince you. Everything has a cost and if you are going to obtain it you will have to have some form of payment to get it.
I grew up in a day where everything was paid for in cash, paper or coins. Later I learned about bartering where you would either trade some type of product or service in lieu of cash. Everything has a price.
It didn’t take me long to find out that you have to have money to survive in our society. Through the years I have seen many changes in currency.
A retired doctor friend of mine use to tell me the story how he would make house calls to his patients and many times he was paid with barnyard animals or vegetables instead of cash for his physician services.
As I became a young man I was no longer paid in cash on my job but by a check. It was to be the wave of the future. It was at that time I was told that were moving towards a cashless society but the skeptics shot that down.
Moving the clock forward 40 years and especially the past ten years it makes you wonder if the skeptics were wrong. Even today depending who you listen to, read after or watch on TV you will be given their perspective so who is right? Only time will tell.
Let’s follow the path of this technology as it pertains to money. For decades cash was king, then paper checks replaced a lot of that cash. After that came credit cards and eventually debit cards.
Today it is Internet money or as it is better known today, digital currency. With this form of money you don’t need to show cash or even present a credit or debit card over the phone. You can go online and type in all the information yourself to purchase what you want or need, even pay your bills by automatic debit from your checking account or credit card.
Many people today don’t even carry cash. I have seen those that can’t even count cash or make change. When I came to Henderson almost four years ago I went to a local financial institution to open a simple bank account. I presented the customer service representative a check for my initial deposit and asked for a box of checks and the young man said to me, you mean a debit card don’t you? When I told him that I didn’t need a debit card he thought I was kidding and started laughing. Then he proceeded to tell me that he didn’t even know how to fill out a check. Keep in mind this young man was the new accounts person.
My point is that we are moving at rapid speed to leave cash behind and accept digital currency. The newest craze currently is Bitcoin.
According to Investipedia Bitcoin is a digital currency that was created in January 2009. It offers the promise of lower transaction fees than traditional online payment mechanisms, unlike government-issued currencies it is operated by a decentralized authority.
Digital money is any means of payment that exists purely in electronic form and is not tangible like paper money or coins. It is exchanged using technologies such as smartphones, credit cards or online crypto-currency exchanges.
During the pandemic last year some businesses would not even accept cash, you had to pay with plastic or a digital form of currency. Could this have been a test to see if Americans would obey? If they wanted to patronize that business they had no other choice.
I have lived through all these changes that I mentioned above and am convinced that we are closer to a cashless society than many believe.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.