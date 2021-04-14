A funeral mass for Zoila Castaneda will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Henderson, TX, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson.
Visitation will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening at the old St. Jude Church at 200 North Morningside Ave. Henderson, TX.
Zoila is survived by her husband Miguel Pozoz and their children Gabriel, Brian, and Yuliana; brothers, Eduardo and Roberto; sisters, Silvia, Alondra, Kassandra, Odeth, and Marysol; uncle, Eusbaldo and wife Enedina, aunts, Camelia and husband Jesus, and Idalia and husband Thomas, Mayela and husband Fidel.
She was a really caring person and always cared for everyone. She was a good daughter, mother, and wife and we will always have her in our hearts.
A memorial guest book can be signed at Raderfh.com
