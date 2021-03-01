Graveside services for Mrs. Yvonne Boles Cobbs, 92, of Mount Enterprise, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Isabell Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cobbs passed away February 23, 2021 in Nacogdoches. She was born February 20, 1929, in Concord, Texas to Barham and Edna (Pinkerton) Boles. She was a seventh generation Texan. She moved to Corpus Christi in 1950 and raised her family there before moving back to Mt. Enterprise. Mrs. Cobbs had an Associates Degree in Psychology, enjoyed gardening, was a great cook with a lot of culinary expertise. She was also a very talented baker that could make a cake in any design including a baseball mitt and ball, a rabbit, and a battleship. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise. She also served as a city judge in Mt. Enterprise.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barham and Edna Boles; husband, Daniel “Dan” Spencer Cobbs; son, Bobby Ray Cobbs; and six siblings.
Survivors include her sons, Jerald Spencer Cobbs and wife Linda of Houston, Jeffrey Dan Cobbs and wife Teresa Ann of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Gregory Daniel Cobbs, Spencer Ewing Cobbs, Clayton Daniel Cobbs, Kyle Lewis Cobbs; and great-grandson, William Robert Cobbs.
