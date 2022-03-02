Memorial Services for Mr. Wynard Richard Shallcross, age 74 of Henderson will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Living Waters, 325 West Stevens, Tatum, under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Wynard Richard Shallcross (Pip), a British Subject, born December 12, 1947 in Lucknow, India went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2022. Pip grew up in London, England, and worked predominantly in specialized cleaning services and then as a kitchen fitter/remodeling contractor. He married wife, Maureen Kathleen in 1981 and lived in the counties of Kent, Surrey, and West Sussex until emigrating to Texas with their two daughters in 1995. Pip was employed in the maintenance department of Henderson ISD for 8 years until his retirement in 2020. He was a longtime member of Church of the Living Waters in Tatum, where he played guitar on the worship team.
He is preceded in death by his father, Merwyn Everard Shallcross; mother, Joy Dulcie Shallcross; infant sister, Jackie and eldest sister, Mervena Marks.
Wynard is survived by his wife, Maureen Kathleen Shallcross; daughters, Samantha Walker and husband James, Jessica Hughes and husband Luke, granddaughters, Natalie Walker, Allison Walker, and Chloe Hughes and grandson, Kayden Hughes; brothers, Christopher Shallcross and wife Janice, Albert Shallcross and wife Maria; sisters, Joanna Punchard and husband Rev. Derek Punchard, Joy Nicholl and husband Andrew along with many nieces and nephews.
Pip passed away after a long 15-month battle with Mesothelioma and lung cancer. In lieu of flowers, he requested that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
