Funeral services for Mr. Wyatt Griffith, 72, of Henderson, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Jimmy Simmons and Rev. Billy Fergerson officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mr. Griffith passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He was born November 9, 1947 in Henderson to the late Henry F. and Mardell Welch Griffith. He was a life long resident of Rusk County. Mr. Griffith was the owner of Wyatt’s Auto Sales and was a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry F. and Mardell Welch Griffith.
He was survived by his wife of 51 years, Syble Cooke Griffith of Henderson; children, Stacy Wyatt Griffith and wife Lea Ann of Jacksonville, Kenneth Wayne Griffith and wife Wendy (Costlow) Griffith of Henderson, Wendy Dawn Stoddard and husband Alan Herbert Stoddard of Henderson, Ashley Lanell Keen and husband Joey Allen Keen of Henderson; sisters Nancy Griffith Simmons and husband Lynn of Henderson, Wanda Griffith Little of Henderson; grandchildren, Brittany Morgan Griffith, Simone Nicole Griffith, Joseph Wyatt Griffith, Jacob Wyatt Griffith, Cortney Nicole Griffith, Gabby Rose Griffith, Summer Sky Griffith, Dallas Ray Bevis, Katelynn Victoria Griffith, Jacob Michael Griffith, James Tyler Martin, Kristen Cheyenne Stoddard, Sarina Desiree Honzell, Landon Allen Keen, Chip Edwin Keen, Elizabeth Kay Keen, Gloria Hadley Collum, Audrey Claire Collum, Jagger Wyatt Collum; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Wyatt Griffith, Kenneth Wayne Griffith, Alan Herbert Stoddard, Joey Allen Keen, Austin Wayne Honzell, and Tommy Lynn Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Russell, Lynn E. Simmons, and Lynn F. Welch.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.