Wilton Alexander “Bill” “Alex” Heath, age 50, of Venice, California, passed away on February 1, 2020.
He was born in St. Charles, Missouri on November 24, 1969. Bill attended the New Mexico Military Institute, graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Sciences from Texas State University. He was also proud of the paratrooper wings he obtained while serving in the Army earlier in life. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, where his son, Peyton, was christened. Bill was a talented guitar player and had a passion for music, performing several times across Texas and California. His most prized role, however, was being a father to his son, Peyton. He had a big heart filled with good intentions and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son, Peyton Mitchell Heath; parents, Don and Peggy Heath; and his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Christa Heath of Round Rock, Texas. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Bob and Molly Heath of Overton, Texas; and three nieces, Kendall Heath, Alexis Heath, and Ashley Winterbottom.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
