Wilma Mitchell Smith of San Augustine, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. She went to be with the Lord on her 99th birthday. She was born Feb. 26, 1924, to parents Elvin and Ollie (Wyatt) Mitchell in San Augustine County. She grew up in the New Hope Community and graduated from San Augustine High School in 1942. She then moved to the Houston area where she worked for the telephone company before marrying and starting a family. She spent the rest of her life raising her children and enjoying time with her grandchildren. In 2001 she returned to San Augustine after living in Henderson for several years. She was the oldest member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where she faithfully attended before her health declined. She could sing almost every hymn from memory. She loved her Savior and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion “Sonny” Smith; and her brother, Carlis Ray Mitchell. Her survivors include her daughter, Paula Lee Miller of San Augustine; a son, Tim Smith and wife Pam of Henderson; grandsons, Benny Miller and wife Jamie of Llano, Gil Miller and wife Erin of Nacogdoches, and Kyle Smith of Henderson; great-grandchildren, Jase, Rhett, and Scarlett Miller of Llano, and Austin and Shea Miller of Nacogdoches; sisters, Edilee Moody of Henderson and Alma Johnson of Deer Park; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 4216 County Road 220, (off FM 354) near San Augustine, with Pastor Randy Mills officiating. Burial was at Shiloh Cemetery. Pallbearers: Tim Smith, Kyle Smith, Gil Miller, David McEachern, Jed King, and Roland Zamora. Honorary pallbearers: Benny Miller, Jase Miller, Rhett Miller, Austin Miller, Shane Bridges, and David Davidson. Visit www.WymanRobertsFuneralHome.com for memories and condolences. Services were under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.

