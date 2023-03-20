Graveside services for Mr. William “Will” H. Nicol, 87, of Rusk County, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Schlobohm Cemetery near Houston with Rev. Raymond Vermillion officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at the funeral home. He was born on December 17, 1935, in High Island, Texas to Herman Louis Nicol and Edith Frances Schlobohm Nicol. He left this earth and went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2023, surrounded by family in his home. William grew up in Humble, Texas, and was the first of seven children. He graduated from Aldine High School, then continued his education and received his Associate Degree from South Texas College. He married the love of his life, at age 20, Velma Louise Meyer Nicol on January 31, 1956. They continued to live in Humble for 23 years before moving to Cushing, Texas. Will and Velma had five children: Herman, William, Edith, Lena, and Leonard. He worked for American Plant Food, and later for Best Fertilizer in Houston. While he worked, Will and Velma traveled around the world to Indonesia, Venezuela, England, and many U.S. states. William was an entrepreneur and did what was needed to support his family. After moving to East Texas, he continued to work all over the United States. He also raised cattle and enjoyed hunting on his land. After retirement, he spent time with his wife, Velma, enjoying nature and researching the family ancestry. Every year he also enjoyed hosting family and friends for a Labor Day celebration-hosting over 100 people at times. He will be loved and missed by everyone that knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son William Dean Nicol; daughter-in-laws, Debra Darlene Chance Nicol and Sherrie Lynn Foster Nicol; brothers and sisters, John Louis Nicol and Connie Jeane Minning Nicol, Carl Everett Nicol, Nancy Arlene Nicol Evans, and Marcus Eugene Evans, Milton Eugene Nicol, and brother-in-law John Wayne Nagy.
