William Sidney Davis, Jr., 88, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Home Place Hospice in Tyler.
Services for William Sidney Davis, Jr. were held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton with Reverend Fred Parsons officiating. Visitation was at 1 p.m., before the service. Burial was in Overton City Cemetery.
William Sidney Davis, Jr. was born August 29, 1931. He entered Overton Elementary School, September 1937 and graduated from Overton High School May 22, 1949. He attended Stephen F. Austin for one year and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, earning his BS Degree in 1953. He earned his Master of Education Degree at SFA in 1954.
He married Shirley Ann Varney in Overton on June 13, 1953. Their daughter, Elizabeth Ann, was born July 3, 1954 and their son, William Michael was born June 22, 1958.
He taught biology, science and coached in Junction, Texas in 1955-56. He returned to Overton Schools, where he coached and taught biology and science from 1956 to 1969. In 1969, he became Principal of Overton High School and served as Superintendent of Overton Independent School District from 1970 to 1992, when he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Davis; son, Dr. William M. Davis and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Diana and Emma Davis, Victoria and Aaron Mullins, Alex St. John; great-grandchildren, Owen, Preston and Madeline Mullins.
Preceding him in death was daughter, Beth Davis St. John, father, William Sidney Davis, mother, Sadie Geddie Davis and brother, Mike Davis.
Our sincere thanks to Dr. Ariele Lee, UTETMC, Tyler Hospital and Hospice of East Texas Home Place, Tyler, for all you loving care you gave.
