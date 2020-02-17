Memorial services with military honors for Mr. William Scott Bauer, 72, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Bobby Sparks officiating. Cremation arrangements are with Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Mr. Bauer passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at The Heights in Tyler. He was born Sept. 12, 1947 in Clovis NM. “Scott” received his Masters Degree in Technology and became a teacher, working for the Henderson ISD from 1981-2005. In addition to teaching woodworking and electronics classes, he drove the school bus. He was a loving husband, and loved his children and grandchildren. Scott also served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was preceded in death by: his father and step-mother, Ray and Dorothy Bauer, and mother, Maurine McDonald. Survivors include: his wife, Carolyn Bauer of Tyler, formerly of Henderson; children, John Scott Bauer of Tyler, Rachel Sparks and husband Brian of Texarkana, AR, Monica Garcia and husband Seth of San Antonio, and Shaina Breedlove and husband Lee of Tyler; sister, D.J. Stubben of Amarillo, and step-brother, Jim Dobbs of Albuquerque, NM; eleven grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends. The family would like to thank The Heights of Tyler and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving and exceptional care. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Henderson may get a senior housing complex
- Rusk County pair selected to list
- 18-wheeler overturned on Hwy. 259
- East Texas Treatment Facility helps ladies dress the part
- Lions keep moving forward
- Ruby Marie Findley King
- Marty McDonald
- SRO crowd attends election forum
- Early voting begins soon
- Coalition to host drug forum
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Justin and Hailey Bieber are a 'really strong unit'
- Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is
- Khloe Kardashian 'moved on' from Tristan Thompson drama
- Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorce
- Lewis Capaldi earns double win at BRITs 2020
- Kelly Clarkson: Positivity will beat haters
- Invitation Homes Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year 2019 Results
- VolitionRx Limited Schedules Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.