Graveside services for Mr. William Rogers White, 87, of Henderson, Texas was held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Minden, Texas with his nephew, David White officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. White passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
He was born on July 29, 1933, to the late Horace Franklin White and Bernice Rogers White. He was the oldest of three siblings. On May 25, 1953, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Pinkerton. He was a member of the Laneville Methodist Church. He helped start the volunteer fire department in Brachfield, Texas, and was also a volunteer on the Minden water board. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #95 and the Order of the Eastern star #675 of Pinehill, Texas. Mr. White loved to quail hunt, deer hunt, and tend to his cattle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy White; and brother Joe White.
Survivors include his sister, Barbara Clamon and husband Shorty of Livingston, Texas; daughter, Donna Harrell Phenix of Fate, Texas; son, Larry White and wife Sherry of Baytown, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Brad Warren of Fate, Texas, Michael Harrell and wife Kristi of League City, Texas, Crystal Drake of Baytown, Texas, Joshua White and wife Myra of Baytown, Texas, and Clint White and wife Ashton of Baytown, Texas; and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Brenda Pratt, the staff of Happy at Home Health, and The Hospice of East Texas for all the love and support.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
