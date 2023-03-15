Mr. William Ralph ‘Bill’ Sanders, 72, of Henderson, passed from this life on March 7, 2023. He was born September 15, 1950, in Henderson and lived all his life in Henderson. Bill graduated from Henderson High School in 1969, and went on to a 30 year career with Anderson Hickey where he worked as a supervisor and in the engineering department. He later worked with Henry Truelock and Lowe Tractor. In his spare time, Mr. Sanders enjoyed working on cars.
He was preceded in death by his mother Margie Truelock Bryan, and his grandmother Opal Truelock.
