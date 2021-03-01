William Paul Nichols, of Houston, TX passed away on February 14, 2021, at the age of 82.
He was born August 2, 1938, in New Salem, Texas to Ernest and Mabel Nichols. He worked as a milkman until he retired, he loved his customers and had many fond memories of them throughout the years. He was proud, smart, honest and dedicated to his family. He had a great work ethic, he was a problem solver and loved helping others. He could fix just about anything and if he couldn’t, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. He was a great man and his family is incrediably proud of him. He will live forever in our hearts. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; three children, Doug Nichols, Scott Nichols and Suzie Nichols-Strother; two brothers, Johnny Nichols and Tony Nichols; and two sisters, Pansy Nichols-Hawkins and Debra Nichols.
There will be no service at this time. A private family gathering will be scheduled.
