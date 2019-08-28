William Lee Hughes, 81, died of natural causes on Aug. 23, 2019 at his home in Aurora, Colo. Born in Houston in 1938 he had four brothers and three sisters.
He was raised by his Uncle Rev. Glover Doyle Walters and Aunt Inez Walters. He met the love of his life Helen Marie Elkins at a young age and married in Texarkana in July 1959. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in July 2019.
After military service, William lived most of his life in Texas. They had four boys Doyle Wayne, Terry Lee, Stephen Ray and Andrew Keith. He worked for the Federal Government US Postal Service and the Department of Defense as an Education Director until he retired.
He was loved and is survived by his wife Helen, his four children Doyle, Terry, Stephen and Andrew; grandchildren Vanessa, Deborah, Michael, Robert, Aaron, Krystal, Bryan, Jason, Justin, Ameris and Devon; his numerous great-grandkids were the joy of his life in later years. They will miss Papa the most.
He loved god and was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed them all and would spend hours watching. Those who also knew him knew that he always spoke a kind word, that he could not pass up the opportunity chime in with witty comments.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Ark. 71854. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at East Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5200 E. Broad St., Texarkana, Ark. 71854.
In lieu of flowers Helen asks to please send a donation to Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 6876 Texas Highway 323 W., Overton, Texas 75684.
