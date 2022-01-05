Funeral Services for William Leverett, 84 of Katy, are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings, Texas with Pastor Doug Tipps officiating. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Cemetery in Ledbetter, Texas. Military honors will be provided by the Giddings American Legion York Post 276. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present Friday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
William Chester Leverett, known by his loved ones as “Bill or Will”, went to his heavenly home on December 29, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born in Turnertown, Texas on September 21, 1937, the fifth of six children to be born to Arter Chester Leverett and Mary Carrie (Choate) Leverett. William grew up in Turnertown and graduated from Gaston High School. He furthered his education at Kilgore Junior College before entering the Army National Guard for four years. The balance of his career life was spent in industrial, chemical, and pharmaceutical plant construction in the United States and Puerto Rico. For pleasure during these working years, William enjoyed sailing starting from a 21-foot sailboat and graduating to a 41-foot sailboat.
William married Mithabeth Barrett and had two daughters, Tammie Tanice and Andrea Michelle. He has two grandsons, Jeffery and Dillon; two granddaughters, Candice and Kassidy; one great-granddaughter, Aria, and one great-grandson, Ranger. In addition to his immediate family, left to remember their brother is Howard Clayton Leverett (wife Zulynne) and sister Mary Ruth Leverett as well as his nieces, Carol, Lara, and Nancy, and nephews, Steve, Dan, Jack, Noble, Rodney, and Stan. William is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lula Gertrude Wilde, and two brothers Robert Canty Leverett and George Carroll Leverett.
William married Marilyn Jane Lebo in Brenham, Texas on April 25, 2019, and they spent their golden years enjoying one another and both had a love of the outdoors and dancing. He loved their garden and raising monarch butterflies and William had a special love for his Koi fish that he called his “boys and girls”. Through this marriage, he joyfully inherited Henry T. and Alyssa “Grease Monkey” Smith, Jr.; grandsons, Taylor Smith, Duane David and Ashley Smith; granddaughter, Caroline, and granddogs, Samuel Adam Smith and Finnegan Arthur Smith which he claimed as his children.
William was a member of Katy First United Methodist Church and enjoyed immensely his Sunday School Class, Good Sam’s, and its leader, Wayne Hooks along with Wayne’s wife, Ellen.
He always said, “It is like having two sermons every Sunday.”
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Methodist Children’s Home.
