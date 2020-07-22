Herman

Memorial services are scheduled for Willard Lee Herman, 77, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard. Mr. Herman was born Decemeber 2, 1942, in Beaumont, and died June 28, 2020

