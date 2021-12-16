A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Wesley I. Stewart, 86, of Henderson, at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at New Life Church in Henderson with Josh Blizzard officiating.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at New Life Church in Henderson.
Mr. Stewart passed away December 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 19, 1934 in Leesville, Texas, to the late Dennis Cleaton and Ida May “Ferguson” Stewart. Mr. Stewart served our country for 6 years in United States Marine Corps. During that time he fought in Korea and obtained the rank of a Sergeant. Later he served 11 years as a peace officer in Cuero, Texas, Castle Hills, Texas, and was Chief of Police in Konawa, Oklahoma for a short time. Mr. Stewart worked and retired as an Over the Road Truck Driver. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed being a foster parent, and was a member of New Life Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Cleaton Stewart, Inella Stallcup, Frances Parks, Norvel Stewart, and Lucy Leonard; and one son, Jackie Stewart.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Donna Stewart of Henderson; children, Renee Lynes of Cuero, Denise Nix and husband James of Henderson, Angie Hebert of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Robert Stewart of Columbus, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be T.A. Stuart, Norman Sherman, Victor Joslin, John Nichols, James Nix, and James Stewart.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
