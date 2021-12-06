A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Wesley I. Stewart, 86, of Henderson, at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at New Life Church in Henderson with Josh Blizzard officiating. Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at New Life Church in Henderson.
Mr. Stewart passed away December 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born December 19, 1934, in Leesville, Texas, to the late Dennis Cleaton and Ida May “Ferguson” Stewart. Mr. Stewart served 11 years as a peace officer in Cuero, Texas and Castle Hills, Texas. Later he worked as an Over the Road Truck Driver and was Chief of Police in Konawa, Oklahoma for a short time. Mr. Stewart served our country for 6 years in United States Marine Corps during the Korea war where he obtained the rank of a Sergeant. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed being a foster parent, and was a member of New Life Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Cleaton Stewart, Inella Stallcup, Frances Parker, Norvel Stewart, and Lucy Leonard; and one son, Jackie Stewart. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Donna Stewart of Henderson; children, Renee Lynes of Cuero, Denise Nix and husband James of Henderson, Angie Hebert of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Robert Stewart of Columbus, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be T.A. Stuart, Norman Sherman, Victor Joslin, John Nichols, James Nix, and James Stewart. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
