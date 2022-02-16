Funeral services for Mrs. Waynette Simmons Edwards, 72, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Henderson Metro Church with Rev. Bruce Wike and David Edwards officiating. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport with David Edwards officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday, at the church.
Mrs. Edwards passed from this life on February 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 21, 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Wayne E. Simmons Sr. and Kathleen (Johnson) Simmons. Waynette grew up in Shreveport and later lived in Ohio for 14 years before moving to Henderson in 2003. She had a long career and worked for several companies including Brookshires, Western Electric, AT&T and retired from Lucent in Columbus, Ohio. Mrs. Edwards was a member of Henderson Metro Church and loved people and the fellowship with other church members. She loved her pets and also enjoyed crafts and gardening in her spare time.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Tommy Edwards of Henderson; son, Willliam Edwards and wife Sandra of Ruston, Louisiana; daughter, Reyna Cedillo of Arp; brothers, Wayne E. Simmons Jr. and wife Gale of Shreveport, Louisiana, and James Simmons of Haughton, Louisiana; grandchildren, Hunter, Nathan, Nathalie, and Nathalia; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Dez, and Deacon; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be William Edwards, Hunter Simmons, Terry Parker, Dwight McFall, Elliot Gaude, and Beau Bower. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Edwards, Mason Edwards, Cody Simmons, and Derek Simmons.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.