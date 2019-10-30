Mr. Wayne Hornsby, 66, of Henderson, passed from this life on October 28, 2019, at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. He was born August 10, 1953, in Longview, to the late Ezell and Robbie (Morrow) Hornsby and has resided in Henderson for the last 31 years. Wayne was an over the road truck driver for over 30 years, many of them spent with Stevens Trucking. He was a hardworking man that always took care of his family and was a member of the Henderson Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hornsby.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Debbie Hornsby of Henderson; father-in-law, Leroy Sedgwick of Henderson; sons, David Hornsby and fiancé Holly Edwards of Henderson, and Brian Hornsby of League City; brothers, Danny Hornsby of Sacul and Timothy Hornsby of Henderson; sisters, Elizabeth Fowler of Overton and Ruby Heim and husband Velmer of Lindale; grandchildren, Kelton Ashcraft, Autumn Smith, Joshua Hornsby, and Makenna Hornsby; and great-grandchildren, Dakota Parker McCoy, Porter Chase McCoy, Prayson River McCoy, and Aerolynn Di’Ann Smith.
Funeral services for Mr. Hornsby will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Leroy Sedgwick officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, at the funeral home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
