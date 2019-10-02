Funeral services for Mr. Wayne Gilstrap, 71, of Carthage, Texas will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the Gary Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service Thursday morning.
Mr. Wayne Thomas Gilstrap was born August 7, 1948 in Kilgore, Texas. He passed this life September 30, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born to the marriage of Clarence and Jimmie Gillespie Gilstrap. Wayne was raised and schooled in Kilgore, graduating high school there. Wayne served his country through the U. S. Army. He married Judy Simmons, and they celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Mr. Gilstrap worked as a shipping supervisor for Anderson Hickey for 32 years.
Mr. Gilstrap loved fishing, country music, metal working and being on Lake Murvaul. He is preceded in death by his parents, son. William Corey Gilstrap; brother, Danny Gilstrap; sisters, Waneva Horn, and Nelda Horn.
Mr. Gilstrap is survived by his loving wife, Judy Gilstrap of Carthage; son, Thomas Gilstrap of Longview; daughters, Amanda Carlson of Laneville, Raven Gilstrap of Carthage; brothers, Bob Gilstrap and wife Nancy of Longview, Pat Horn of Overton; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Jerry Crutcher, Ronnie Crutcher, Richard Crutcher, Charles Edwards, Bob Dierkes, and Tom Wiist.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
