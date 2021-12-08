On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Wayne “Bud” Wilson Kerzee of Henderson passed away at the age of 78.
Bud was born on November 14, 1943, in Mexia, Texas to Wayne and Imogene Kerzee. He attended Jacksonville High School prior to enlisting in the Navy in 1961, then later received his bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1974. He retired from Troup ISD in 1998 as a history teacher and coach.
On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Myra Nell Kerzee of Henderson passed away at the age of 78.
Myra was born on March 30, 1943, in Alto, Texas to Jewel and Reba Jones. She attended Alto High School before graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in Mathematics in 1964. She retired from West Rusk Junior High in 1998 as a math teacher. Wayne and Myra married on June 10, 1966, in Jacksonville, Texas. They were married for 55 years and loved one another deeply.
They are survived by their two daughters, Kristin Reynolds of Malakoff, and Kelly Hall of Bullard, as well as three grandchildren, Kelsey Reynolds of Dallas, Baylee Hall of Bullard and Gunnar Hall of Bullard.
Bud and Myra are also survived by brother and sister-in-law Mark and Debbie Kerzee of Jacksonville, and sister-in-law Geraldine Jones of Alto.
Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral home in Henderson on December 8, 2021, from 5-7 p.m.
Burial will take place on December 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Alto City Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Mark Kerzee, Tommy Kerzee, Austen Kerzee, Tristan Kerzee, Samuel Kerzee and Gunnar Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.