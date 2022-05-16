A Celebration of Life Service for Wayne Bennett, 76, will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at two o’clock in the afternoon at Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum, TX, officiated by Jason Taylor, pastor of Bar None. Visitation was held Friday, May 13, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, TX.
Wayne went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
He was born on September 4, 1945, in Longview, TX, to Johnny William Bennett and Mary Lou Bennett of Oak Hill, TX.
Wayne attended Longview High School and Kilgore College, then went on to graduate from Texas A&M University in 1969 with a BS in Science. Wayne worked as a lab technician for Schlitz/Stroh’s Brewery for 30 years, but horses were always his real passion. He enjoyed competing in cutting-horse events on one of his favorite horses, Caledonia. It was at a cutting-horse practice where he met his loving wife of 48 years, Jody Fowler Bennett.
Wayne was an active member at Bar None Cowboy Church, where he combined is love of Jesus with his love of horses, and fellowshipping with others doing the same. His other favorite pastimes included raising cattle and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife Jody of 48 years and his daughters, Julie and husband Richard Deese of Allen, TX, and Janna and husband Tim Nichols of Henderson, TX; sisters Reba Adams of Longview, TX, and Joan and husband Kevin McCloskey of Longview, TX; grandchildren Kylie and husband Mason Gregg, Reed Nichols, of Henderson, TX, and Ella Deese of Allen, TX; great-grandson Taylor Gregg of Henderson, TX: and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
