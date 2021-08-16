A celebration of the life of Mr. Warren Ambrose Powell, 80, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Wike officiating. The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday.
Mr. Powell passed from this life on Monday, August 9, 2021, at UT Health in Henderson. He was born July 1, 1941, in Fort Worth to the late Michael Eugene and Elizabeth (Ambrose) Powell. During his life, Warren authored two books in addition to teaching at Tyler Junior College, East Texas Christian School, and Full Armor Christian Academy. Even after his retirement from the classroom, he continued to tutor students from his home. Mr. Powell was also a member of Henderson Metro Church
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Powell; and two brothers, Gene and Ronnie Powell.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Beth Powell of Henderson; children, Shannon Powell of Tyler, Warren Powell II and wife Angela of Frisco, Jason Powell and wife Bryony of San Leon, Matt Powell and wife Tara of Cypress, Joy Meadows and husband Michael of Converse, and Crystal Meadows of Henderson; brother, George Shepherd and wife Janet of Ventura, California; and grandchildren, Zachary, Avery, Aedyn, Cade, Kaedynce, Reid, Aezlyn, and Aubrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Breckenridge Village of Tyler at 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX 75704.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
