Walton Cotton was born Sept. 1, 1932 and passed away Nov. 2, 2019. He was born in Rusk County, Texas, the son of James Walton Cotton and Bessie Mae Walton. He was an avid Aggie!
Walton married Rayneda Lee Wilson in 1954. They raised six children. She passed away in Dec. of 1990. Later in 1999, Walton married Donna Burdett. He retired from Mobil Oil Corporation and went into real estate.
At the time of his passing, Walton and Donna have a blended family of 9 children, 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A belief in God and church was always a priority in our life. He will be missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Marble Falls Church of Christ. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.