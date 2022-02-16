Funeral services for Mr. Walter Neal Rich, 79, of Henderson will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs and Allen Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home.
Mr. Rich’s heavenly Father called him home February 11, 2022, at his residence in Henderson. He was born February 16, 1942, in Tyler to Harroll and Rena May (Strange) Rich and has been a resident of Henderson for the last 20 years. Neal had his Bachelors of Music and his Masters of Education and was a band director and teacher in several schools around Texas. He also taught classes in several prisons for the inmates. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching and was loved by his many students, especially the prisoners he taught. Neal also enjoyed playing the piano and singing, as well as fishing when he got the chance to. Another passion he had was watching Western and Science Fiction movies and tv shows. Neal was a Free Mason and a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson. He served his country in the United States Marines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harroll Rich, Rena May Rich Roycroft; and stepfather, Albert Roycroft.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost sixty years, Reba Rich of Henderson; aunt, Florene Humphrey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His family would like to say a special thank you to Antonio Elizona and his son Omar Elizona, Billy Soape, Joyce Odom, and the staff at AssistCare and New Age Hospice, for all their care and support they have given Neal and his family.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
